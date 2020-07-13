@remotelock/react-week-scheduler
yarn add @remotelock/react-week-scheduler
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import 'resize-observer-polyfill/dist/ResizeObserver.global';
import { TimeGridScheduler, classes } from '@remotelock/react-week-scheduler';
import '@remotelock/react-week-scheduler/index.css';
const rangeStrings = [
['2019-03-04 00:15', '2019-03-04 01:45'],
['2019-03-05 09:00', '2019-03-05 10:30'],
['2019-03-06 22:00', '2019-03-06 22:30'],
['2019-03-07 01:30', '2019-03-07 03:00'],
['2019-03-07 05:30', '2019-03-07 10:00'],
['2019-03-08 12:30', '2019-03-08 01:30'],
['2019-03-09 22:00', '2019-03-09 23:59'],
];
const defaultSchedule = rangeStrings.map(range =>
range.map(dateString => new Date(dateString)),
);
function App() {
const [schedule, setSchedule] = useState(defaultSchedule);
return (
<TimeGridScheduler
classes={classes}
originDate={new Date('2019-03-04')}
schedule={schedule}
onChange={setSchedule}
/>
);
}
react-week-scheduler ships with a set of default styles for convenience. The styles are compiled as CSS Modules class names. The components exported from the package do not import the styles by default. Instead, they expect a
classes prop to be passed.
The class names need to be available at runtime as a regular JS object.
To use the default styles, import the default classes object as well as the styles file and pass it to the component:
import { TimeGridScheduler, classes } from '@remotelock/react-week-scheduler';
import '@remotelock/react-week-scheduler/index.css';
function App() {
return <TimeGridScheduler classes={classes} {...otherProps} />;
}
The stylesheet
@remotelock/react-week-scheduler/index.css has scoped class names precompiled, and the
classes object has a mapping of class names to scoped class names. You do not need to have your bundle configured for CSS modules.
This library should work on any modern browser.
However, a global polyfill for
ResizeObserver is required since
ResizeObserver is currently only supported by Chrome 64+.
The following web platform features are used:
touch-action: none
position: sticky
Touch events are handled properly, with a 300ms delay on the initial touch start event to allow for scrolling.
The component should work fine on any modern mobile browser. However, due to lack of support for
touch-action: none
on iOS Safari, dragging or resizing time blocks may not work very well.