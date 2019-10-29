@remotelock/material-ui-superselectfield





Table of Contents

Installation

This component requires 3 peer dependencies :

react

react-dom

material-ui

... so make sure they are installed in your project.

yarn add material-ui-superselectfield

ES5 version

import SelectField from 'material-ui-superselectfield'

ES6+ version

import SelectField from 'material-ui-superselectfield/es'

Properties

Name Type Default Description anchorOrigin object { vertical: 'top', horizontal: 'left' } Anchor position of the menu, accepted values: top, bottom / left, right autocompleteFilter function see below Provide your own filtering parser. Default: case insensitive.

The search field will appear only if there are more than 10 children (see showAutocompleteThreshold ).

By default, the parser will check for label props, 'value' otherwise. canAutoPosition bool true If present, this property allows the inner Popover component to position the menu in such way options are not hidden by the screen edges. checkPosition string Position of the checkmark in multiple mode. Accepted values: '', left, right children any [] Datasource is an array of any type of nodes, styled at your convenience.

/!\ REQUIRED: each node must expose a value property. This value property will be used by default for both option's value and label.

A label property can be provided to specify a different value than value . disabled bool false Include this property to disable superSelectField. elementHeight number, number[] 36 Height in pixels of each option element. If elements have different heights, you can provide them in an array. errorText string or node '' Include this property to show an error warning. floatingLabel string or node The content to use for the floating label element. hintText string 'Click me' Placeholder text for the main selections display. hintTextAutocomplete string or node 'Type something' Placeholder text for the autocomplete. keepSearchOnSelect bool false Prevents the autocomplete field's value to be reset after each selection. multiple bool false Include this property to turn superSelectField into a multi-selection dropdown. Checkboxes will appear. name string Required to differentiate between multiple instances of superSelectField in same page. nb2show number 5 Number of options displayed from the menu. noMatchFound node 'No match found' Placeholder text / node when the autocomplete filter fails. openImmediately bool false Makes the menu opened on page load. onAutoCompleteTyping function () => {} Exposes the word typed in AutoComplete. Useful for triggering onType API requests. onChange function () => {} Triggers when closing the menu. Use this if you do not want to update your component state with each selection and only on menu close.

signature: (selectedValues, name) with selectedValues array of selected values based on selected nodes' value property, and name the value of the superSelectField instance's name property onMenuOpen function () => {} Triggers when opening the Menu. onSelect function () => {} Triggers when selecting an item in the menu. Use this to update your componenet state with each selection from the menu (while still open).

signature: (selectedValues, name) with selectedValues array of selected values based on selected nodes' value property, and name the value of the superSelectField instance's name property showAutocompleteThreshold number, 'always', 'never' 10 Maximum number of options from which to display the autocomplete search field.

For example, if autoComplete textfield needs to be disabled, just set this prop with a value higher than children length.

However, if you need the autocomplete to show always, you may pass 'always' . This will open the menu even if there are no items to display. Passing 'never' will never show the autocomplete regadless of how many children are passed. useLayerForClickAway bool false If true, the popover dropdown will render on top of an invisible layer, which will prevent clicks to the underlying elements, and trigger an onRequestClose('clickAway') call. value null, object, object[] null Selected value(s).

/!\ REQUIRED: each object must expose a 'value' property. withResetSelectAllButtons bool false Paired with 'multiple', shows an header containing the 'RESET' and 'SELECT ALL' buttons.

Note when setting value

if multiple is set, value must be at least an empty Array.

For single value mode, you can set value to null.

When using objects, make sure they expose a non-null value property.

PropTypes should raise warnings if implementing otherwise.

Styling properties

Name Type Default Description autocompleteStyle object Allows to change the styles of the auto-complete field (inner input component).

Notice: margins left/right and width of the autocomplete root element are not customisable, (automatically calculated) autocompleteUnderlineStyle object Allows to change the styles of the searchTextField's underline. autocompleteUnderlineFocusStyle object Allows to change the styles of the searchTextField's underline when focused. checkedIcon SVGicon see below The SvgIcon to use for the checked state. This is useful to create icon toggles. dropDownIcon SVGicon see below The SvgIcon to use for the drop down icon in the select. errorStyle object {color: 'red'} Allows to change the style of error message's container.

Will resolve only if errorText is defined. floatingLabelStyle object Allows to change the styles of the floating label. floatingLabelFocusStyle object Allows to change the styles of the floating label when focused. innerDivStyle object {} Styles applied to the inner div of MenuItems hosting each of your children components. hoverColor string 'rgba(69, 90, 100, 0.1)' Overrides the hover background color. menuStyle object {} Styles applied to the comtainer which will receive your children components. menuGroupStyle object {} Styles applied to the MenuItems hosting your \. menuFooterStyle object {} Styles applied to the Menu's footer. menuCloseButton node A button for an explicit closing of the menu. Useful on mobiles. noMatchFoundStyle object {} Allows to change the style of the noMatchFound list item. popoverClassName string '' Sets the className property of the Popover component. popoverWidth number 180 Sets the width of the Menu.

The menu is the container for 4 main sub-components: the autocomplete textfield, the header for reset/selectAll buttons, the options container, and the footer.

The menu width will always set its width to the highest value between popoverWidth prop(in px) or the root component width. The default value 180px were chosen so that the header's inner buttons don't overflow. resetButton node see below Node used to deselect all options.

/!\ Requires withResetSelectAllButtons . selectAllButton node see below Node used to select all options.

/!\ Requires withResetSelectAllButtons . selectedMenuItemStyle object Styles to be applied to the selected MenuItem. selectionsRenderer function see below Provide your own renderer for selected options. Defaults to concatenating children's values text. Check CodeExample4 for a more advanced renderer example. style object {} Insert your own inlined styles, applied to the root component. unCheckedIcon SVGicon see below The SvgIcon to use for the unchecked state. This is useful to create icon toggles. underlineErrorStyle object {borderColor: 'red'} Allows to change the style of the underline in error state.

Will resolve only if errorText is defined. underlineFocusStyle object Allows to change the styles of the underline when focused. underlineStyle object Allows to change the styles of the underline.

Default functions

Name Default function autocompleteFilter `(searchText, text) => !text checkedIcon <CheckedIcon style={{ top: 'calc(50% - 12px)' }} /> dropDownIcon <DropDownArrow/> resetButton <FlatButton label='reset' hoverColor='rgba(69, 90, 100, 0.1)' fullWidth /> selectAllButton <FlatButton label='select all' hoverColor='rgba(69, 90, 100, 0.1)' fullWidth labelStyle={{ whiteSpace: 'nowrap' }} /> unCheckedIcon <UnCheckedIcon style={{ top: 'calc(50% - 12px)' }} /> selectionsRenderer

(values, hintText) => { if (!values) return hintText const { value, label } = values if (Array.isArray(values)) { return values.length ? values.map(({ value, label }) => label || value).join(', ') : hintText } else if (label || value) return label || value else return hintText }

Usage

Check the CodeExampleX.js provided in the repository.

Building

You can build the project with :

git clone https://github.com/Sharlaan/material-ui-superselectfield.git yarn && yarn start

It should open a new page on your default browser @ localhost:3000

Linking in another local project

To test changes on a local build of SSF :

yarn build && yarn link

... then navigate into your local project directory, and type :

yarn link material-ui-superselectfield

/!\ Warning : if you reinstall dependencies in your project, this will break the link, you will have to re-link SSF.

Tests

yarn test

Contributing

Please follow these steps :

Fork the repo, then pull the forked repo locally.

Make your changes. Note: use incremental changes with atomic commits.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Lint and test your code. Note: lint is automatically run before each commit, and test on prepush.

Add comments to explain critical or potentially hard to understand code and tests.

Once everything linted, tested and commented, push to your repo.

In original repo, click on New pull request button, then click on compare across forks , then in head fork button choose your forked repo.

button, then click on , then in button choose your forked repo. Explain the PR, and check any potential conflicts before saving.

[ADMIN ONLY] Check, make comments/suggestions and eventually merge the PR.

[ADMIN ONLY][make a release](https://tailordev.fr/blog/2018/03/15/automated-npm-releases-with-travis-ci#bonus-npm-releases-like-a-pro) on Master branch with npm version patch|minor|major --git-tag-version MUIv0.x|MUIv1 then push. Note : NWB will automatically publish it upon detecting the version bump in package.json.

Known bugs

keyboard-focus handling combined with optgroups and autocompleted results

TodoList