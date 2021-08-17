Vue.js notifications

Demo

Setup

npm install --save vue-notification

Add dependencies to your main.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import Notifications from 'vue-notification' Vue.use(Notifications)

Add the global component to your App.vue :

<notifications/>

Trigger notifications from your .vue files:

this .$notify( 'Hello user!' ) this .$notify({ title : 'Important message' , text : 'Hello user!' });

Or trigger notifications from other files, for example, your router:

import Vue from 'vue' Vue.notify({ title : 'Authorization' , text : 'You have been logged in!' })

Usage

plugins: [ { src : '~/plugins/notifications-ssr' , ssr : true }, { src : '~/plugins/notifications-client' , ssr : false } ]

import Notifications from 'vue-notification/dist/ssr.js' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.use(Notifications);

import Notifications from 'vue-notification' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.use(Notifications);

Component props

The majority of settings for the Notifications component are configured using props:

<notifications position="bottom right" classes="my-custom-class"/>

Note that all props are optional.

Name Type Default Description position String/Array 'top right' Part of the screen where notifications will pop out width Number/String 300 Width of notification holder, can be % , px string or number.

Valid values: '100%', '200px', 200 classes String/Array 'vue-notification' List of classes that will be applied to notification element group String null Name of the notification holder, if specified duration Number 3000 Time (in ms) to keep the notification on screen (if negative - notification will stay forever or until clicked) speed Number 300 Time (in ms) to show / hide notifications animation-type String 'css' Type of animation, currently supported types are css and velocity animation-name String null Animation name required for css animation animation Object Custom Animation configuration for Velocity animation max Number Infinity Maximum number of notifications that can be shown in notification holder reverse Boolean false Show notifications in reverse order ignoreDuplicates Boolean false Ignore repeated instances of the same notification closeOnClick Boolean true Close notification when clicked

API

Notifications are triggered via the API:

this .$notify({ group : 'foo' , title : 'This is the <em>title</em>' , text : 'This is some <b>content</b>' , type : 'warn' , duration : 10000 , speed : 1000 , data : {} })

To remove notifications, include the clean: true parameter.

this .$notify({ group : 'foo' , clean : true })

Plugin Options

Configure the plugin itself using an additional options object:

Vue.use(notifications, { name : 'alert' })

All options are optional:

Name Type Default Description name String notify Defines the instance name. It's prefixed with the dollar sign. E.g. $notify componentName String notifications The component's name

Note: setting componentName can cause issues when using SSR.

Features

Position

Position the component on the screen using the position prop:

<notifications position="bottom right"/>

It requires a string with two keywords for vertical and horizontal postion.

Format: "<vertical> <horizontal>" .

Horizontal options: left , center , right

, , Vertical options: top , bottom

Default is "top right" .

Width

Width can be set using a number or string with optional % or px extensions:

<notifications :width="100"/> <notifications width="100"/> <notifications width="100%"/> <notifications width="100px"/>

Type

Set the type of a notification (warn, error, success, etc) by adding a type property to the call:

this .$notify({ type : 'success' , text : 'The operation completed' })

This will add the type (i.e. "success") as a CSS class name to the .vue-notification element.

See the Styling section for how to hook onto the class and style the popup.

Groups

For different classes of notifications, i.e...

authentication errors (top center)

app notifications (bottom-right)

...specify the group attribute:

<notifications group="auth" position="top"/> <notifications group="app" position="bottom right"/>

Trigger a notification for a specific group by specifying it in the API call:

this .$notify({ group : 'auth' , text : 'Wrong password, please try again' })

Customisation

Styling

Vue Notifications comes with default styling, but it's easy to replace with your own.

Specify one or more class hooks via the classes prop on the global component:

<notifications classes="my-notification"/>

This will add the supplied class/classes to individual notification elements:

< div class = "vue-notification-wrapper" > < div class = "vue-notification-template my-notification" > < div class = "notification-title" > Info </ div > < div class = "notification-content" > You have been logged in </ div > </ div > </ div >

Then include custom css rules to style the notifications:

.my-notification { ... .notification-title { ... } .notification-content { ... } & .success { ... } & .info { ... } & .error { ... } }

Note that the default rules are:

.vue-notification { margin : 0 5px 5px ; padding : 10px ; font-size : 12px ; color : #ffffff ; background : #44A4FC ; border-left : 5px solid #187FE7 ; & .success { background : #68CD86 ; border-left-color : #42A85F ; } & .warn { background : #ffb648 ; border-left-color : #f48a06 ; } & .error { background : #E54D42 ; border-left-color : #B82E24 ; } }

Content

To completely replace notification content, use Vue's slots system:

<notifications> <template slot="body" slot-scope="{ item, close }"> <div class="my-notification"> <p class="title"> {{ item.title }} </p> <button class="close" @click="close"> <i class="fa fa-fw fa-close"></i> </button> <div v-html="props.item.text"/> </div> </template> </notifications>

The props object has the following members:

Name Type Description item Object Notification object close Function A function to close the notification

Animation

Vue Notification can use the Velocity library to power the animations using JavaScript.

To use, manually install velocity-animate & pass the library to the vue-notification plugin (the reason for doing that is to reduce the size of this plugin).

In your main.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import Notifications from 'vue-notification' import velocity from 'velocity-animate' Vue.use(Notifications, { velocity })

In the template, set the animation-type prop:

<notifications animation-type="velocity"/>

The default configuration is:

{ enter : { opacity : [ 1 , 0 ] }, leave : { opacity : [ 0 , 1 ] } }

To assign a custom animation, use the animation prop:

<notifications animation-type="velocity" :animation="animation"/>

Note that enter and leave can be an object or a function that returns an object :

computed: { animation () { return { enter (element) { let height = element.clientHeight return { height : [height, 0 ], opacity : [ Math .random() * 0.5 + 0.5 , 0 ] } }, leave : { height : 0 , opacity : 0 } } } }

Programatic closing

const id = Date .now() // This can be any unique number Vue. notify ({ id, text : 'This message will be removed immediately' }); Vue. notify . close (id);

FAQ

Check closed issues with FAQ label to get answers for most asked questions.

Development

To run a local demo:

cd demo npm install npm run dev

To contribute to the library: