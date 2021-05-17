openbase logo
@remotehq/draggable

by Shopify
1.0.0-beta.8-2 (see all)

The JavaScript Drag & Drop library your grandparents warned you about.

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

15.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CircleCI npm version codecov Greenkeeper badge

Development

Draggable is no longer maintained by its original authors. Maintenance of this repo has been passed on to new collaborators and is no longer worked on by anyone at Shopify.

We are still looking for more maintainers! If anyone is interested in answering / triaging issues, reviewing / rejecting / approving PRs, and authoring code for bug fixes / new features — please send an email to curtis.dulmage (at) shopify (dot) com. You may be asked a few questions before obtaining collaboration permission, but if everything checks out, we will happily add you as a collaborator.

Get complete control over drag and drop behaviour with Draggable! Draggable abstracts native browser events into a comprehensive API to create a custom drag and drop experience. Draggable comes with additional modules: Sortable, Droppable, Swappable. Draggable itself does not perform any sorting behaviour while dragging, but does the heavy lifting, e.g. creates mirror, emits events, manages sensor events, makes elements draggable.

The additional modules are built on top of Draggable and therefore provide a similar API interface, for more information read the documentation below.

Features

  • Works with native drag, mouse, touch and force touch events
  • Can extend dragging behaviour by hooking into draggables event life cycle
  • Can extend drag detection by adding sensors to draggable
  • The library is targeted ES6 first

Table of Contents

Install

NOTE: When installing with npm or yarn, @shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.8 will be installed by default. If you want to install the latest version, please install @shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13 or @shopify/draggable@next.

You can install the library via npm.

npm install @shopify/draggable --save

or via yarn:

yarn add @shopify/draggable

or via CDN

<!-- Entire bundle -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.bundle.js"></script>
<!-- legacy bundle for older browsers (IE11) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.bundle.legacy.js"></script>
<!-- Draggable only -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.js"></script>
<!-- Sortable only -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/sortable.js"></script>
<!-- Droppable only -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/droppable.js"></script>
<!-- Swappable only -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/swappable.js"></script>
<!-- Plugins only -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/plugins.js"></script>

Browser Compatibility

ChromeFirefoxIEOperaSafariEdge
Latest ✔Latest ✔11+ ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔

Bundle sizes

Package nameES6 bundle sizesES5 bundle sizes
draggable.bundle.js~11kb~19.2kb
draggable.bundle.legacy.js~19.2kb~25.63kb
draggable.js~8.06kb~15.36kb
sortable.js~8.93kb~16.51kb
swappable.js~8.56kb~16.14kb
droppable.js~8.8kb~16.55kb
plugins.js~2.37kb~8.76kb
plugins/collidable.js~1.45kb~7.81kb
plugins/snappable.js~1.19kb~6.94kb
plugins/swap-animation.js~1kb~6.65kb

Documentation

You can find the documentation for each module within their respective directories.

TypeScript

(Added in: v1.0.0-beta.9)

Draggable includes TypeScript definitions.

Documentation

Running examples

To run the examples project locally, simply run the following from the draggable root:

yarn && yarn start

This will start a server that hosts the contents of examples/. It also watches for file changes from both src/ and examples/src and reloads the browser.

Contributing

Contributions are more than welcome, the code base is still new and needs more love.

For more information, please checkout the contributing document.

Roadmap

We are currently working on v1.0.0-beta.12. Check out the project board to see tasks and follow progress on the release. Any Pull Requests should be pointed against the feature branch v1.0.0-beta.12.

Copyright (c) 2018 Shopify. See LICENSE.md for further details.

