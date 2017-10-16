React Native Toast (remobile)

A android like toast for react-native support for ios and android

Installation

npm install @remobile/react-native-toast --save

Installation (iOS)

Drag RCTToast.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.

Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTToast.a from the Products folder inside the RCTToast.xcodeproj.

Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../../../react-native/React as recursive.

Installation (Android)

... include ':react-native-toast' project ( ':react-native-toast' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/@remobile/react-native-toast/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-toast' ) }

register module (in MainApplication.java)

...... import com.remobile.toast.RCTToastPackage; ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ...... new RCTToastPackage(), ...... }

![ios](https: ```js var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactNative = require ( 'react-native' ); var { StyleSheet, View, Image } = ReactNative; var Toast = require ( 'react-native-toast' ); var Button = require ( '@remobile/react-native-simple-button' ); module.exports = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Button onPress={Toast.show.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> show </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showShortTop.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showShortTop </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showShortCenter.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showShortCenter </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showShortBottom.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showShortBottom </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showLongTop.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showLongTop </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showLongCenter.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showLongCenter </Button> <Button onPress={Toast.showLongBottom.bind( null , "this is a message" )}> showLongBottom </Button> </View> ); }, }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1 , justifyContent: 'space-around' , alignItems: 'center' , backgroundColor: 'transparent' , paddingVertical: 150 , } });

HELP

thanks

this project come from https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Toast-PhoneGap-Plugin

see detail use