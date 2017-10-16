openbase logo
@remobile/react-native-toast

by remobile
1.0.7 (see all)

A android like toast for android and ios, android use native toast, ios use UIView+Toast

Readme

React Native Toast (remobile)

A android like toast for react-native support for ios and android

Installation

npm install @remobile/react-native-toast --save

Installation (iOS)

  • Drag RCTToast.xcodeproj to your project on Xcode.
  • Click on your main project file (the one that represents the .xcodeproj) select Build Phases and drag libRCTToast.a from the Products folder inside the RCTToast.xcodeproj.
  • Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../../../react-native/React as recursive.

Installation (Android)

...
include ':react-native-toast'
project(':react-native-toast').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/@remobile/react-native-toast/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-toast')
}
  • register module (in MainApplication.java)
......
import com.remobile.toast.RCTToastPackage;  // <--- import

......

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
   ......
   new RCTToastPackage(),            // <------ add here
   ......
}



### Screencasts
![ios](https://github.com/remobile/react-native-toast/blob/master/screencasts/ios.gif)

## Usage

### Example
```js
var React = require('react');
var ReactNative = require('react-native');
var {
    StyleSheet,
    View,
    Image
} = ReactNative;

var Toast = require('react-native-toast');
var Button = require('@remobile/react-native-simple-button');

module.exports = React.createClass({
    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <Button onPress={Toast.show.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    show
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showShortTop.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showShortTop
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showShortCenter.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showShortCenter
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showShortBottom.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showShortBottom
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showLongTop.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showLongTop
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showLongCenter.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showLongCenter
                </Button>
                <Button onPress={Toast.showLongBottom.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
                    showLongBottom
                </Button>
            </View>
        );
    },
});


var styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: 'space-around',
        alignItems: 'center',
        backgroundColor: 'transparent',
        paddingVertical:150,
    }
});

HELP

thanks

see detail use

