A android like toast for react-native support for ios and android
npm install @remobile/react-native-toast --save
...
include ':react-native-toast'
project(':react-native-toast').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/@remobile/react-native-toast/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-toast')
}
......
import com.remobile.toast.RCTToastPackage; // <--- import
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
......
new RCTToastPackage(), // <------ add here
......
}
### Screencasts
![ios](https://github.com/remobile/react-native-toast/blob/master/screencasts/ios.gif)
## Usage
### Example
```js
var React = require('react');
var ReactNative = require('react-native');
var {
StyleSheet,
View,
Image
} = ReactNative;
var Toast = require('react-native-toast');
var Button = require('@remobile/react-native-simple-button');
module.exports = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button onPress={Toast.show.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
show
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showShortTop.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showShortTop
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showShortCenter.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showShortCenter
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showShortBottom.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showShortBottom
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showLongTop.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showLongTop
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showLongCenter.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showLongCenter
</Button>
<Button onPress={Toast.showLongBottom.bind(null, "this is a message")}>
showLongBottom
</Button>
</View>
);
},
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'space-around',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
paddingVertical:150,
}
});