Remix plugin is a universal plugin system written in Typescript.
It provides an extendable engine that simplifies communication between multiple internal or external sources.
This repository manages multiple projects related to remix plugins. It's divided into two main categories :
The core component of the engine is the
@remixproject/engine library. It can be extended to run in different environments.
|Name
|Latest Version
|Next Version
|@remixproject/engine
|@remixproject/engine-vscode
|@remixproject/engine-web
|@remixproject/engine-node
To create a new environment connector, check out @remixproject/engine.
The core component of the plugin is the
@remixproject/plugin library. It can be extended to run in different environments.
|Name
|Latest Version
|Next Version
|@remixproject/plugin
|@remixproject/plugin-vscode
|@remixproject/plugin-iframe
|@remixproject/plugin-webview
|@remixproject/plugin-child-process
To create a new environment connector, check out @remixproject/plugin.
Remix plugin offers a set of common APIs for plugins to implement. This set of APIs is used in remix-ide, therefore every plugin running inside remix-ide should be able to run in an engine that implements these APIs.
|Name
|Latest Version
|Next Version
|@remixproject/plugin-api
The first goal of remix plugin is to enable a plugin to work in the envrionments of multiple engines. If a plugin has dependancies on other plugins, each engine must implement these dependancies.
git clone https://github.com/ethereum/remix-plugin.git
cd remix-plugin
npm install
To better understand the project structure, you can display a dependancy graph with:
npm run dep-graph
Open your browser on
http://localhost:4211/.
This uses nx's affected:build to only update what has been changes since last build.
npm run build
npx nx build ${projectName} --with-deps
Example for engine-vscode :
npx nx build engine-vscode --with-deps
This uses nx's affected:test to only update what has been changes since last test.
npm test
This uses lerna to deploy all the packages with a new version:
npm run deploy:latest
OR
npm run deploy:next