Remix Project

Remix Project is a platform for development tools that use a plugin architecture. It encompasses sub-projects including Remix Plugin Engine, Remix Libraries, and of course Remix IDE.

Remix IDE is an open source web and desktop application. It fosters a fast development cycle and has a rich set of plugins with intuitive GUIs. Remix is used for the entire journey of contract development with Solidity language as well as a playground for learning and teaching Ethereum.

Start developing using Remix on browser, visit: https://remix.ethereum.org

For desktop version, see releases: https://github.com/ethereum/remix-desktop/releases

👉 Remix libraries work as a core of native plugins of Remix IDE. Read more about libraries here

Offline Usage

The gh-pages branch of remix-live always has the latest stable build of Remix. It contains a ZIP file with the entire build. Download it to use offline.

Note: It contains the latest supported version of Solidity available at the time of the packaging. Other compiler versions can be used online only.

Setup

Install NPM and Node.js. See Guide

Supported versions:

"engines" : { "node" : "^14.17.6" , "npm" : "^6.14.15" }

Install Nx CLI globally to enable running nx executable commands.

npm install -g @nrwl/cli

Clone the github repository ( wget need to be installed first):

git clone https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project.git

Build remix-project :

cd remix-project npm install npm run build:libs // Build remix libs nx build nx serve

Open http://127.0.0.1:8080 in your browser to load Remix IDE locally.

Go to your text editor and start developing. Browser will automatically refresh when files are saved.

Production Build

To generate react production builds for remix-project.

npm run build:production

Build can be found in remix-project/dist/apps/remix-ide directory.

npm run serve:production

Production build will be served by default to http://localhost:8080/ or http://127.0.0.1:8080/

Prerequisites:

Docker (https://docs.docker.com/desktop/)

Docker Compose (https://docs.docker.com/compose/install/)

Run with docker

If you want to run latest changes that are merged into master branch then run:

docker pull remixproject / remix-ide :latest docker run -p 8080 :80 remixproject / remix-ide :latest

If you want to run latest remix-live release run.

docker pull remixproject / remix-ide :remix_live docker run -p 8080 :80 remixproject / remix-ide :remix_live

Run with docker-compose:

To run locally without building you only need docker-compose.yaml file and you can run:

Then go to http://localhost:8080 and you can use you Remix instance.

To fetch docker-compose file without cloning this repo run:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ethereum/remix-project/master/docker-compose.yaml > docker-compose.yaml

Troubleshooting

If you have trouble building the project, make sure that you have the correct version of node , npm and nvm . Also ensure Nx CLI is installed globally.

Run:

node --version npm --version nvm --version

In Debian based OS such as Ubuntu 14.04LTS you may need to run apt-get install build-essential . After installing build-essential , run npm rebuild .

Unit Testing

Run the unit tests using library name like: nx test <project-name>

For example, to run unit tests of remix-analyzer , use nx test remix-analyzer

Browser Testing

To run the Selenium tests via Nightwatch:

Install Selenium for first time: npm run selenium-install

Run a selenium server: npm run selenium

Build & Serve Remix: nx serve

Run all the end-to-end tests: for Firefox: npm run nightwatch_local_firefox , or for Google Chrome: npm run nightwatch_local_chrome

Run a specific test case instead, use one of following commands: - npm run nightwatch_local_ballot - npm run nightwatch_local_usingWorker - npm run nightwatch_local_libraryDeployment - npm run nightwatch_local_solidityImport - npm run nightwatch_local_recorder - npm run nightwatch_local_transactionExecution - npm run nightwatch_local_staticAnalysis - npm run nightwatch_local_signingMessage - npm run nightwatch_local_specialFunctions - npm run nightwatch_local_solidityUnitTests - npm run nightwatch_local_remixd - npm run nightwatch_local_terminal - npm run nightwatch_local_gist - npm run nightwatch_local_workspace - npm run nightwatch_local_defaultLayout - npm run nightwatch_local_pluginManager - npm run nightwatch_local_publishContract - npm run nightwatch_local_generalSettings - npm run nightwatch_local_fileExplorer - npm run nightwatch_local_debugger - npm run nightwatch_local_editor - npm run nightwatch_local_compiler - npm run nightwatch_local_txListener - npm run nightwatch_local_fileManager - npm run nightwatch_local_runAndDeploy

NOTE:

The ballot tests suite requires to run ganache-cli locally.

The remixd tests suite requires to run remixd locally.

The gist tests suite requires specifying a github access token in .env file.

gist_token = <token>