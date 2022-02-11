Remix Project is a platform for development tools that use a plugin architecture. It encompasses sub-projects including Remix Plugin Engine, Remix Libraries, and of course Remix IDE.
Remix IDE is an open source web and desktop application. It fosters a fast development cycle and has a rich set of plugins with intuitive GUIs. Remix is used for the entire journey of contract development with Solidity language as well as a playground for learning and teaching Ethereum.
Start developing using Remix on browser, visit: https://remix.ethereum.org
For desktop version, see releases: https://github.com/ethereum/remix-desktop/releases
👉 Remix libraries work as a core of native plugins of Remix IDE. Read more about libraries here
The
gh-pages branch of remix-live always has the latest stable build of Remix. It contains a ZIP file with the entire build. Download it to use offline.
Note: It contains the latest supported version of Solidity available at the time of the packaging. Other compiler versions can be used online only.
"engines": {
"node": "^14.17.6",
"npm": "^6.14.15"
}
npm install -g @nrwl/cli
wget need to be installed first):
git clone https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project.git
remix-project:
cd remix-project
npm install
npm run build:libs // Build remix libs
nx build
nx serve
Open
http://127.0.0.1:8080 in your browser to load Remix IDE locally.
Go to your
text editor and start developing. Browser will automatically refresh when files are saved.
To generate react production builds for remix-project.
npm run build:production
Build can be found in
remix-project/dist/apps/remix-ide directory.
npm run serve:production
Production build will be served by default to
http://localhost:8080/ or
http://127.0.0.1:8080/
Prerequisites:
If you want to run latest changes that are merged into master branch then run:
docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:latest
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:latest
If you want to run latest remix-live release run.
docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live
To run locally without building you only need docker-compose.yaml file and you can run:
Then go to http://localhost:8080 and you can use you Remix instance.
To fetch docker-compose file without cloning this repo run:
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ethereum/remix-project/master/docker-compose.yaml > docker-compose.yaml
If you have trouble building the project, make sure that you have the correct version of
node,
npm and
nvm. Also ensure Nx CLI is installed globally.
Run:
node --version
npm --version
nvm --version
In Debian based OS such as Ubuntu 14.04LTS you may need to run
apt-get install build-essential. After installing
build-essential, run
npm rebuild.
Run the unit tests using library name like:
nx test <project-name>
For example, to run unit tests of
remix-analyzer, use
nx test remix-analyzer
To run the Selenium tests via Nightwatch:
Install Selenium for first time:
npm run selenium-install
Run a selenium server:
npm run selenium
Build & Serve Remix:
nx serve
Run all the end-to-end tests:
for Firefox:
npm run nightwatch_local_firefox, or
for Google Chrome:
npm run nightwatch_local_chrome
Run a specific test case instead, use one of following commands:
- npm run nightwatch_local_ballot
- npm run nightwatch_local_usingWorker
- npm run nightwatch_local_libraryDeployment
- npm run nightwatch_local_solidityImport
- npm run nightwatch_local_recorder
- npm run nightwatch_local_transactionExecution
- npm run nightwatch_local_staticAnalysis
- npm run nightwatch_local_signingMessage
- npm run nightwatch_local_specialFunctions
- npm run nightwatch_local_solidityUnitTests
- npm run nightwatch_local_remixd # remixd needs to be run
- npm run nightwatch_local_terminal
- npm run nightwatch_local_gist
- npm run nightwatch_local_workspace
- npm run nightwatch_local_defaultLayout
- npm run nightwatch_local_pluginManager
- npm run nightwatch_local_publishContract
- npm run nightwatch_local_generalSettings
- npm run nightwatch_local_fileExplorer
- npm run nightwatch_local_debugger
- npm run nightwatch_local_editor
- npm run nightwatch_local_compiler
- npm run nightwatch_local_txListener
- npm run nightwatch_local_fileManager
- npm run nightwatch_local_runAndDeploy
NOTE:
The
ballot tests suite requires to run
ganache-cli locally.
The
remixd tests suite requires to run
remixd locally.
The
gist tests suite requires specifying a github access token in .env file.
gist_token = <token> // token should have permission to create a gist