DEPRECATED

Run your remirror editor for React Native

Installation

yarn add @remirror/react-native pnpm add @remirror/react-native npm install @remirror/react-native

You will also need to have the following installed which are peer dependencies.

react-native-webview - See the getting started guide.

- See the getting started guide. react-dom (used for generating an ssr build which is used to prerender the webview).

(used for generating an ssr build which is used to prerender the webview). react-native

react

To bundle the webview you can use the library bundler.macro .See the package for a setup guide. This is used to bundle the files used for the remirror editor into a single JS bundle which is injected into the webview.

Getting started

There are two parts to a native editor. The webview component and the the native ui.