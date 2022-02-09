DEPRECATED
Run your remirror editor for
React Native
yarn add @remirror/react-native # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/react-native # pnpm
npm install @remirror/react-native # npm
You will also need to have the following installed which are peer dependencies.
react-native-webview - See the getting started guide.
react-dom (used for generating an ssr build which is used to prerender the webview).
react-native
react
To bundle the webview you can use the library
bundler.macro.See the package for a setup guide. This is used to bundle the files used for the remirror editor into a single JS bundle which is injected into the webview.
There are two parts to a native editor. The webview component and the the native ui.
All the text and editor logic is stored in the usual
remirror editor which runs in a webview. It can be controlled from the outside by