@remirror/react-native

by remirror
1.0.5 (see all)

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

@remirror/react-native

DEPRECATED

Run your remirror editor for React Native

npm bundle size (scoped) npm

Installation

yarn add @remirror/react-native # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/react-native # pnpm
npm install @remirror/react-native # npm

You will also need to have the following installed which are peer dependencies.

  • react-native-webview - See the getting started guide.
  • react-dom (used for generating an ssr build which is used to prerender the webview).
  • react-native
  • react

To bundle the webview you can use the library bundler.macro.See the package for a setup guide. This is used to bundle the files used for the remirror editor into a single JS bundle which is injected into the webview.

Getting started

There are two parts to a native editor. The webview component and the the native ui.

All the text and editor logic is stored in the usual remirror editor which runs in a webview. It can be controlled from the outside by

