A selection of core react components for your remirror editor.

Installation

yarn add @remirror/react-components @remirror/react pnpm add @remirror/react-components @remirror/react npm install @remirror/react-components @remirror/react

This is included by default when you install the recommended remirror package. All exports are also available via the entry-point, remirror/react/components .

Usage