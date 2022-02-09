openbase logo
@remirror/react

by remirror
1.0.18

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@remirror/react

Hooks and components for consuming remirror with your fave framework React.

npm bundle size (scoped) npm

Installation

yarn add @remirror/react # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/react # pnpm
npm install @remirror/react # npm

Usage

For in depth usage with proper code example see the docs.

Controlled Editor

import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import { fromHtml, RemirrorEventListener } from 'remirror';
import { BoldExtension, ItalicExtension, UnderlineExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';
import { createReactManager, ReactExtensions, Remirror, useRemirror } from '@remirror/react';

type Extension = ReactExtensions<ListPreset | BoldExtension>;
const extensions = () => [new BoldExtension(), new ItalicExtension(), new UnderlineExtension()];

const MyEditor = () => {
  const { manager, state, onChange } = useRemirror<Extension>({
    extensions,
    content: '<p>This is the initial value</p>',
    stringHandler: 'html',
  });

  const [value, setValue] = useState(initialValue);

  return <Remirror manager={manager} state={state} onChange={onChange} />;
};

