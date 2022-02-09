Hooks and components for consuming
remirrorwith your fave framework
React.
yarn add @remirror/react # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/react # pnpm
npm install @remirror/react # npm
For in depth usage with proper code example see the docs.
import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import { fromHtml, RemirrorEventListener } from 'remirror';
import { BoldExtension, ItalicExtension, UnderlineExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';
import { createReactManager, ReactExtensions, Remirror, useRemirror } from '@remirror/react';
type Extension = ReactExtensions<ListPreset | BoldExtension>;
const extensions = () => [new BoldExtension(), new ItalicExtension(), new UnderlineExtension()];
const MyEditor = () => {
const { manager, state, onChange } = useRemirror<Extension>({
extensions,
content: '<p>This is the initial value</p>',
stringHandler: 'html',
});
const [value, setValue] = useState(initialValue);
return <Remirror manager={manager} state={state} onChange={onChange} />;
};