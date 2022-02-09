All the bundled prosemirror dependencies which are required for the remirror core libraries.

Installation

yarn add @remirror/pm pnpm add @remirror/pm npm install @remirror/pm

Usage

This bundles up the prosemirror libraries into one package to make development and consumption of the remirror codebase simpler. All prosemirror libraries are available as es-modules which makes tree shaking with rollup, webpack and other build tools possible.

This library is a required peer dependency when using remirror in your codebase. You might never need to use it directly, but in case you do, here's a snippet of how to do so.

import type { EditorSchema } from '@remirror/pm' ; import { chainableEditorState } from '@remirror/pm' ;