@remirror/pm

by remirror
1.0.9 (see all)

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

Documentation
9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

@remirror/pm

All the bundled prosemirror dependencies which are required for the remirror core libraries.

Version Weekly Downloads Bundled size Typed Codebase MIT License

Installation

yarn add @remirror/pm # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/pm # pnpm
npm install @remirror/pm # npm

Usage

This bundles up the prosemirror libraries into one package to make development and consumption of the remirror codebase simpler. All prosemirror libraries are available as es-modules which makes tree shaking with rollup, webpack and other build tools possible.

This library is a required peer dependency when using remirror in your codebase. You might never need to use it directly, but in case you do, here's a snippet of how to do so.

// Top level provides types and utilities for converting commands.
import type { EditorSchema } from '@remirror/pm';
import { chainableEditorState } from '@remirror/pm';

// Nested imports provides access to the individual prosemirror library exports.
import { EditorState } from '@remirror/pm/state';
import { Suggest } from '@remirror/pm/suggest';
import { View } from '@remirror/pm/view';

