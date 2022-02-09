Add images to your editor.
yarn add @remirror/extension-image # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/extension-image # pnpm
npm install @remirror/extension-image # npm
This is included by default when you install the recommended
remirror package. All exports are also available via the entry-point,
remirror/extensions.
The following code sample will create a limited editor and run the available commands from this extension.
import { ExtensionPriority, RemirrorManager } from 'remirror';
import { CorePreset, ImageExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';
// Create the codeBlock extension
const imageExtension = new ImageExtension();
const corePreset = new CorePreset();
// Create the Editor Manager with the codeBlock extension passed through.
const manager = RemirrorManager.create([imageExtension, corePreset]);
// Pass the dom element to the editor. If you are using `@remirror/react` or
// other framework wrappers then this is handled for you.
const element = document.createElement('div');
document.body.append(element);
// Add the view to the editor manager.
manager.addView(element);
// Insert an image at the current selection.
manager.store.commands.insertImage({ src: `https://images.com/awesome.jpg` });