@remirror/extension-image

by remirror
1.0.20 (see all)

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

5

Size (min+gzip)

37.7KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

@remirror/extension-image

Add images to your editor.

Installation

yarn add @remirror/extension-image # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/extension-image # pnpm
npm install @remirror/extension-image # npm

This is included by default when you install the recommended remirror package. All exports are also available via the entry-point, remirror/extensions.

Usage

The following code sample will create a limited editor and run the available commands from this extension.

import { ExtensionPriority, RemirrorManager } from 'remirror';
import { CorePreset, ImageExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';

// Create the codeBlock extension
const imageExtension = new ImageExtension();
const corePreset = new CorePreset();

// Create the Editor Manager with the codeBlock extension passed through.
const manager = RemirrorManager.create([imageExtension, corePreset]);

// Pass the dom element to the editor. If you are using `@remirror/react` or
// other framework wrappers then this is handled for you.
const element = document.createElement('div');
document.body.append(element);

// Add the view to the editor manager.
manager.addView(element);

// Insert an image at the current selection.
manager.store.commands.insertImage({ src: `https://images.com/awesome.jpg` });

