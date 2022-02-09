Add files to your editor.
Note this extension is in beta, so its API may change without a bump to the major semver version.
yarn add @remirror/extension-file # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/extension-file # pnpm
npm install @remirror/extension-file # npm
This is NOT included by default when you install the recommended
remirror package.
To install it directly you can use
import { FileExtension } from '@remirror/extension-file';
The extension is provided by the
@remirror/extension-file package.
The following code creates an instance of this extension.
import { DropCursorExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';
import { FileExtension } from '@remirror/extension-file';
const extension = new FileExtension();