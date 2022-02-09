openbase logo
@remirror/extension-file

by remirror
0.3.6

ProseMirror toolkit for React 🎉

Popularity

Downloads/wk

292

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@remirror/extension-file

Add files to your editor.

Version Weekly Downloads Bundled size Typed Codebase MIT License

Beta

Note this extension is in beta, so its API may change without a bump to the major semver version.

Installation

yarn add @remirror/extension-file # yarn
pnpm add @remirror/extension-file # pnpm
npm install @remirror/extension-file # npm

This is NOT included by default when you install the recommended remirror package.

To install it directly you can use

import { FileExtension } from '@remirror/extension-file';

The extension is provided by the @remirror/extension-file package.

Usage

The following code creates an instance of this extension.

import { DropCursorExtension } from 'remirror/extensions';
import { FileExtension } from '@remirror/extension-file';

const extension = new FileExtension();

