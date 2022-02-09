Add files to your editor.

Note this extension is in beta, so its API may change without a bump to the major semver version.

Installation

yarn add @remirror/extension-file pnpm add @remirror/extension-file npm install @remirror/extension-file

This is NOT included by default when you install the recommended remirror package.

To install it directly you can use

import { FileExtension } from '@remirror/extension-file' ;

The extension is provided by the @remirror/extension-file package.

Usage

The following code creates an instance of this extension.