Seamless integration between Rollup and PostCSS.

Install

yarn add postcss rollup-plugin-postcss --dev

Usage

v2.0 support rollup v1 or above, but it prints deprecated warning from rollup v2.

Breaking change: v3.0 only support rollup v2, and the extract path based on bundle root the location of the generated file outside the bundle directory not allowed in rollup v2.

import postcss from 'rollup-plugin-postcss' export default { plugins : [ postcss({ plugins : [] }) ] }

Then you can use CSS files:

import './style.css'

Note that the generated CSS will be injected to <head> by default, and the CSS string is also available as default export unless extract: true :

import style from './style.css'

It will also automatically use local PostCSS config files.

Extract CSS

postcss({ extract : true , extract : 'dist/my-custom-file-name.css' }) import path from 'path' postcss({ extract : true , extract : path.resolve( 'dist/my-custom-file-name.css' ) })

CSS modules

postcss({ modules : true , modules : {} })

With Sass/Stylus/Less

Install corresponding dependency:

For Sass install node-sass : yarn add node-sass --dev

install : For Stylus Install stylus : yarn add stylus --dev

Install : For Less Install less : yarn add less --dev

That's it, you can now import .styl .scss .sass .less files in your library.

imports

For Sass/Scss Only.

Similar to how webpack's sass-loader works, you can prepend the path with ~ to tell this plugin to resolve in node_modules :

@import "~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap";

Options

extensions

Type: string[]

Default: ['.css', '.sss', '.pcss']

This plugin will process files ending with these extensions and the extensions supported by custom loaders.

plugins

Type: Array

PostCSS Plugins.

inject

Type: boolean object function(cssVariableName, fileId): string

Default: true

Inject CSS into <head> , it's always false when extract: true .

You can also use it as options for style-inject .

It can also be a function , returning a string which is js code.

extract

Type: boolean string

Default: false

Extract CSS to the same location where JS file is generated but with .css extension.

You can also set it to an absolute path.

modules

Type: boolean object

Default: false

Enable CSS modules or set options for postcss-modules .

autoModules

Type: boolean

Default: true

Automatically enable CSS modules for .module.css .module.sss .module.scss .module.sass .module.styl .module.stylus .module.less files.

namedExports

Type: boolean function

Default: false

Use named exports alongside default export.

You can supply a function to control how exported named is generated:

namedExports(name) { return name.replace( /-/g , '_' ) }

If you set it to true , the following will happen when importing specific classNames:

dashed class names will be transformed by replacing all the dashes to $ sign wrapped underlines, eg. -- => $__$

sign wrapped underlines, eg. => js protected names used as your style class names, will be transformed by wrapping the names between $ signs, eg. switch => $switch$

All transformed names will be logged in your terminal like:

Exported "new" as " $new $" in test /fixtures/named-exports/style.css

The original will not be removed, it's still available on default export:

import style, { class $ _ $ name , class $ __ $ name , $ switch $ } from './ style . css ' console . log ( style [' class - name '] === class $ _ $ name ) // true console . log ( style [' class -- name '] === class $ __ $ name ) // true console . log ( style [' switch '] === $ switch $)

minimize

Type: boolean object

Default: false

Minimize CSS, boolean or options for cssnano .

sourceMap

Type: boolean "inline"

Enable sourceMap.

parser

Type: string function

PostCSS parser, like sugarss .

stringifier

Type: string function

PostCSS Stringifier.

syntax

Type: string function

PostCSS Syntax.

exec

Type: boolean

Enable PostCSS Parser support in CSS-in-JS .

config

Type: boolean object

Default: true

Load PostCSS config file.

Type: string

The path to config file, so that we can skip searching.

Type: object

ctx argument for PostCSS config file.

Note: Every key you pass to config.ctx will be available under options inside the postcss config.

postcss({ config : { ctx : { foo : 'bar' } } }) module .exports = context => { console .log(context.options.foo) return {} }

to

Type: string

Destination CSS filename hint that could be used by PostCSS plugins, for example, to properly resolve path, rebase and copy assets.

use

Type: name[] [name, options][] { sass: options, stylus: options, less: options }

Default: ['sass', 'stylus', 'less']

Use a loader, currently built-in loaders are:

sass (Support .scss and .sass )

(Support and ) stylus (Support .styl and .stylus )

(Support and ) less (Support .less )

They are executed from right to left.

If you pass the object , then its property sass , stylus and less will be pass in the corresponding loader.

loaders

Type: Loader[]

An array of custom loaders, check out our sass-loader as example.

interface Loader { name : string, test : RegExp , process : ( this : Context, input: Payload ) => Promise <Payload> | Payload } interface Context { options : any sourceMap : any id : string dependencies : Set <string> warn: PluginContext.warn plugin : PluginContext } interface Payload { code : string map?: string | SourceMap }

onImport

Type: id => void

A function to be invoked when an import for CSS file is detected.

License

MIT © EGOIST