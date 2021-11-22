Seamless integration between Rollup and PostCSS.
yarn add postcss rollup-plugin-postcss --dev
v2.0 support rollup v1 or above, but it prints deprecated warning from rollup v2.
Breaking change:
v3.0 only support rollup v2, and the extract path based on bundle root
the location of the generated file outside the bundle directory not allowed in rollup v2.
// rollup.config.js
import postcss from 'rollup-plugin-postcss'
export default {
plugins: [
postcss({
plugins: []
})
]
}
Then you can use CSS files:
import './style.css'
Note that the generated CSS will be injected to
<head> by default, and the CSS string is also available as default export unless
extract: true:
// Inject to `<head>` and also available as `style`
import style from './style.css'
It will also automatically use local PostCSS config files.
// for v2
postcss({
extract: true,
// Or with custom file name, it will generate file relative to bundle.js in v3
extract: 'dist/my-custom-file-name.css'
})
// for v3
import path from 'path'
postcss({
extract: true,
// Or with custom file name
extract: path.resolve('dist/my-custom-file-name.css')
})
postcss({
modules: true,
// Or with custom options for `postcss-modules`
modules: {}
})
Install corresponding dependency:
Sass install
node-sass:
yarn add node-sass --dev
Stylus Install
stylus:
yarn add stylus --dev
Less Install
less:
yarn add less --dev
That's it, you can now import
.styl
.scss
.sass
.less files in your library.
For Sass/Scss Only.
Similar to how webpack's sass-loader works, you can prepend the path with
~ to tell this plugin to resolve in
node_modules:
@import "~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap";
Type:
string[]
Default:
['.css', '.sss', '.pcss']
This plugin will process files ending with these extensions and the extensions supported by custom loaders.
Type:
Array
PostCSS Plugins.
Type:
boolean
object
function(cssVariableName, fileId): string
Default:
true
Inject CSS into
<head>, it's always
false when
extract: true.
You can also use it as options for
style-inject.
It can also be a
function , returning a
string which is js code.
Type:
boolean
string
Default:
false
Extract CSS to the same location where JS file is generated but with
.css extension.
You can also set it to an absolute path.
Type:
boolean
object
Default:
false
Enable CSS modules or set options for
postcss-modules.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Automatically enable CSS modules for
.module.css
.module.sss
.module.scss
.module.sass
.module.styl
.module.stylus
.module.less files.
Type:
boolean
function
Default:
false
Use named exports alongside default export.
You can supply a function to control how exported named is generated:
namedExports(name) {
// Maybe you simply want to convert dash to underscore
return name.replace(/-/g, '_')
}
If you set it to
true, the following will happen when importing specific classNames:
$ sign wrapped underlines, eg.
-- =>
$__$
$ signs, eg.
switch =>
$switch$
All transformed names will be logged in your terminal like:
Exported "new" as "$new$" in test/fixtures/named-exports/style.css
The original will not be removed, it's still available on
default export:
import style, { class$_$name, class$__$name, $switch$ } from './style.css'
console.log(style['class-name'] === class$_$name) // true
console.log(style['class--name'] === class$__$name) // true
console.log(style['switch'] === $switch$) // true
Type:
boolean
object
Default:
false
Minimize CSS,
boolean or options for
cssnano.
Type:
boolean
"inline"
Enable sourceMap.
Type:
string
function
PostCSS parser, like
sugarss.
Type:
string
function
PostCSS Stringifier.
Type:
string
function
PostCSS Syntax.
Type:
boolean
Enable PostCSS Parser support in
CSS-in-JS.
Type:
boolean
object
Default:
true
Load PostCSS config file.
Type:
string
The path to config file, so that we can skip searching.
Type:
object
ctx argument for PostCSS config file.
Note: Every key you pass to
config.ctx will be available under
options inside
the postcss config.
// rollup.config.js
postcss({
config: {
ctx: {
foo: 'bar'
}
}
})
// postcss.config.js
module.exports = context => {
console.log(context.options.foo) // 'bar'
return {}
}
Type:
string
Destination CSS filename hint that could be used by PostCSS plugins, for example, to properly resolve path, rebase and copy assets.
Type:
name[]
[name, options][]
{ sass: options, stylus: options, less: options }
Default:
['sass', 'stylus', 'less']
Use a loader, currently built-in loaders are:
sass (Support
.scss and
.sass)
stylus (Support
.styl and
.stylus)
less (Support
.less)
They are executed from right to left.
If you pass the
object, then its property
sass,
stylus and
less will
be pass in the corresponding loader.
Type:
Loader[]
An array of custom loaders, check out our sass-loader as example.
interface Loader {
name: string,
test: RegExp,
process: (this: Context, input: Payload) => Promise<Payload> | Payload
}
interface Context {
/** Loader options */
options: any
/** Sourcemap */
sourceMap: any
/** Resource path */
id: string
/** Files to watch */
dependencies: Set<string>
/** Emit a waring */
warn: PluginContext.warn
/** https://rollupjs.org/guide/en#plugin-context */
plugin: PluginContext
}
interface Payload {
/** File content */
code: string
/** Sourcemap */
map?: string | SourceMap
}
Type:
id => void
A function to be invoked when an import for CSS file is detected.
MIT © EGOIST