The red box (aka red screen of death) renders an error in this “pretty” format:

Usage

Catch an error and give it to redbox-react . Works great with

react-transform-catch-errors Example react-transform-boilerplate

react-hot-loader ⚠️ ️ based on 3.0.0-beta.2 ! This depends on ErrorBoundaries which will likely not land in react! You should probably not use this before 3.0.0 comes out. Example



or manually:

import RedBox from 'redbox-react' const e = new Error ( 'boom' ) const box = < RedBox error = {e} />

Here is a more useful, full-fleged example:

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import App from './components/App' const root = document .getElementById( 'root' ) if (__DEV__) { const RedBox = require ( 'redbox-react' ).default try { render(<App />, root) } catch (e) { render(<RedBox error={e} />, root) } } else { render(<App />, root) }

What Is This Good For?

An error that's only in the console is only half the fun. Now you can use all the wasted space where your app would be if it didn’t crash to display the error that made it crash.

Please use this in development only.

Will this catch errors for me?

No. This is only a UI component for rendering errors and their stack traces. It is intended to be used with with other existing solutions that automate the error catching for you. See the list at the top of this document or take a look at the examples.

Optional Props

The RedBox component takes a couple of props that you can use to customize its behaviour:

editorScheme [?string]

If a filename in the stack trace is local, the component can create the link to open your editor using this scheme eg:

subl to create subl://open?url=file:///filename .

to create . or vscode to create vscode://file/filename .

useLines [boolean=true]

Line numbers in the stack trace may be unreliable depending on the type of sourcemaps. You can choose to not display them with this flag.

useColumns [boolean=true]

Column numbers in the stack trace may be unreliable depending on the type of sourcemaps. You can choose to not display them with this flag.

style [?object]

Allows you to override the styles used when rendering the various parts of the component. It will be shallow-merged with the default styles.

If you’re using react-transform-catch-errors you can add these options to your .babelrc through the imports property.

Sourcemaps With Webpack

If you’re using Webpack you can get accurate filenames in the stacktrace by setting the output.devtoolModuleFilenameTemplate settings to /[absolute-resource-path] .