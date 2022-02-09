English | 中文说明
Route with cache for
react-router like
keep-alive in Vue.
If you want
<KeepAlive /> only, try react-activation
React v15+
React-Router v4+
Using
Route, component can not be cached while going forward or back which lead to losing data and interaction
Component would be unmounted when
Route was unmatched
After reading source code of
Route we found that using
children prop as a function could help to control rendering behavior.
Hiding instead of Removing would fix this issue.
https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/blob/master/packages/react-router/modules/Route.js#L41-L63
npm install react-router-cache-route --save
# or
yarn add react-router-cache-route
Replace
Route with
CacheRoute
Replace
Switch with
CacheSwitch (Because
Switch only keeps the first matching state route and unmount the others)
import React from 'react'
import { HashRouter as Router, Route } from 'react-router-dom'
import CacheRoute, { CacheSwitch } from 'react-router-cache-route'
import List from './views/List'
import Item from './views/Item'
const App = () => (
<Router>
<CacheSwitch>
<CacheRoute exact path="/list" component={List} />
<Route exact path="/item/:id" component={Item} />
<Route render={() => <div>404 Not Found</div>} />
</CacheSwitch>
</Router>
)
export default App
|name
|type
|default
|description
|when
String /
Function
"forward"
|Decide when to cache
|className
String
|-
className prop for the wrapper component
|behavior
Function
cached => cached ? { style: { display: "none" }} : undefined
|Return
props effective on the wrapper component to control rendering behavior
|cacheKey
String /
Function
|-
|For imperative control caching
|multiple (React v16.2+)
Boolean /
Number
false
|Allows different caches to be distinguished by dynamic routing parameters. When the value is a number, it indicates the maximum number of caches. When the maximum value is exceeded, the oldest updated cache will be cleared.
|unmount (UNSTABLE)
Boolean
false
|Whether to unmount the real dom node after cached, to save performance (Will cause losing the scroll position after recovered, fixed with
saveScrollPosition props)
|saveScrollPosition (UNSTABLE)
Boolean
false
|Save scroll position
CacheRoute is only a wrapper component that works based on the
children property of
Route, and does not affect the functionality of
Route itself.
For the rest of the properties, please refer to https://reacttraining.com/react-router/
when
The following values can be taken when the type is
String
PUSH or
REPLACE action in react-router
POP action in react-router
When the type is
Function, the component's
props will be accepted as the first argument, return
true/false to determine whether to cache.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|which
Function
element => element.type === CacheRoute
<CacheSwitch> only saves the first layer of nodes which type is
CacheRoute by default,
which prop is a function that would receive a instance of React Component, return
true/false to decide if
<CacheSwitch> need to save it, reference #55
use
useDidCache and
useDidRecover to inject customer Lifecycle
didCache and
didRecover
import { useDidCache, useDidRecover } from 'react-router-cache-route'
export default function List() {
useDidCache(() => {
console.log('List cached 1')
})
// support multiple effect
useDidCache(() => {
console.log('List cached 2')
})
useDidRecover(() => {
console.log('List recovered')
})
return (
// ...
)
}
Component with CacheRoute will accept one prop named
cacheLifecycles which contains two functions to inject customer Lifecycle
didCache and
didRecover
import React, { Component } from 'react'
export default class List extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
props.cacheLifecycles.didCache(this.componentDidCache)
props.cacheLifecycles.didRecover(this.componentDidRecover)
}
componentDidCache = () => {
console.log('List cached')
}
componentDidRecover = () => {
console.log('List recovered')
}
render() {
return (
// ...
)
}
}
You can manually control the cache with
cacheKey prop and
dropByCacheKey function.
import CacheRoute, { dropByCacheKey, getCachingKeys } from 'react-router-cache-route'
...
<CacheRoute ... cacheKey="MyComponent" />
...
console.log(getCachingKeys()) // will receive ['MyComponent'] if CacheRoute is cached which `cacheKey` prop is 'MyComponent'
...
dropByCacheKey('MyComponent')
...
You can clear cache with
clearCache function.
import { clearCache } from 'react-router-cache-route'
clearCache()