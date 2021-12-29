openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@rematch/core

by rematch
2.2.0 (see all)

The Redux Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.5K

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React State Management

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
RubenMateus

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

Readme

Rematchjs

Rematch is Redux best practices without the boilerplate. No more action types, action creators, switch statements or thunks in less than 1.4 kilobytes.

Chat on Discord Rematch CI Bundle size File size lerna https://img.shields.io/lgtm/grade/javascript/github/rematch/rematch?logo=typescript Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Documentation · Quickstart · Examples · Contribute · Licence

Features

Redux is an amazing state management tool, supported by a healthy middleware ecosystem and excellent devtools. Rematch builds upon Redux by reducing boilerplate and enforcing best practices. It provides the following features:

  • No configuration needed
  • Reduces Redux boilerplate
  • Built-in side-effects support
  • React Devtools support
  • TypeScript support
  • Supports dynamically adding reducers
  • Supports hot-reloading
  • Allows to create multiple stores
  • Supports React Native
  • Extendable with plugins
  • Many plugins available out of the box:

Are you ready to use Rematch?

In a few lines you can get easily asynchronous calls to an external API and data stored globally. It's amazing, with Redux you will needs tons of boilerplate, libraries and extra configuration.

type PlayersState = {
    players: PlayerModel[]
}

export const players = createModel<RootModel>()({
    state: {
        players: [],
    } as PlayersState,
    reducers: {
        SET_PLAYERS: (state: PlayersState, players: PlayerModel[]) => {
            return {
                ...state,
                players,
            }
        },
    },
    effects: (dispatch) => {
        const { players } = dispatch
        return {
            async getPlayers(): Promise<any> {
                let response = await fetch('https://www.balldontlie.io/api/v1/players')
                let { data }: { data: PlayerModel[] } = await response.json()
                players.SET_PLAYERS(data)
            },
        }
    },
})

Check it out, right now!

Redux vs Rematch

ReduxRematch
simple setup ‎‎✔
less boilerplate‎✔
readability‎✔
configurable‎ ✔‎✔
redux devtools‎✔‎✔
generated action creators‎✔
asyncthunks‎async/await

Migrate From Redux

Migrating from Redux to Rematch may only involve minor changes to your state management, and no necessary changes to your view logic. See the migration reference for the details.

Composable Plugins

Rematch and its internals are all built upon a plugin pipeline. As a result, developers can make complex custom plugins that modify the setup or add data models, often without requiring any changes to Rematch itself. See the plugins developed by the Rematch team or the API for creating plugins.

Contact & Support

Contributors

Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to rematch!

Made with contributors-img.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ruben MateusLisbon, Portugal32 Ratings56 Reviews
October 7, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've used rematch in an enterprise project. It was so easy to use, clean, and made a lot of sense to use. The plugins are amazing, saves a lot of work with repetitive code that react-redux introduces.

0
Greg TrifanGalați, Romania13 Ratings13 Reviews
Always trying 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
James3 Ratings0 Reviews
September 15, 2020
Demyanov Pavel1 Rating0 Reviews
Web-developer
August 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Alternatives

xstateState machines and statecharts for the modern web.
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
reduxPredictable state container for JavaScript apps
GitHub Stars
57K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
939
Top Feedback
63Great Documentation
47Performant
40Highly Customizable
react-reduxOfficial React bindings for Redux
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25Great Documentation
24Easy to Use
19Performant
rq
react-query⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant
react-json-treeDevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
mobx-reactSimple, scalable state management.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
636K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial