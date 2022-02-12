SVG component to create placeholder loading, like Facebook cards loading.
This is a Vue port for react-content-loader.
⚠️ The latest version is compatible with Vue 3 only. For Vue 2 & Nuxt 2, use
vue-content-loader@^0.2 instead.
With npm:
npm i vue-content-loader
Or with yarn:
yarn add vue-content-loader
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as
window.contentLoaders)
👀👉 Demo: CodeSandbox
<template>
<content-loader></content-loader>
</template>
<script>
import { ContentLoader } from 'vue-content-loader'
export default {
components: {
ContentLoader,
},
}
</script>
import {
ContentLoader,
FacebookLoader,
CodeLoader,
BulletListLoader,
InstagramLoader,
ListLoader,
} from 'vue-content-loader'
ContentLoader is a meta loader while other loaders are just higher-order components of it. By default
ContentLoader only displays a simple rectangle, here's how you can use it to create custom loaders:
<ContentLoader viewBox="0 0 250 110">
<rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="220" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="170" height="10" />
<rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
<rect x="20" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="80" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>
This is also how ListLoader is created.
You can also use the online tool to create shapes for your custom loader.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|number, string
|SVG width in pixels without unit
|height
|number, string
|SVG height in pixels without unit
|viewBox
|string
'0 0 ${width ?? 400} ${height ?? 130}'
|See SVG viewBox attribute
|preserveAspectRatio
|string
'xMidYMid meet'
|See SVG preserveAspectRatio attribute
|speed
|number
2
|Animation speed
|primaryColor
|string
'#f9f9f9'
|Background color
|secondaryColor
|string
'#ecebeb'
|Highlight color
|uniqueKey
|string
randomId()
|Unique ID, you need to make it consistent for SSR
|animate
|boolean
true
|baseUrl
|string
|empty string
|Required if you're using
<base url="/" /> in your
<head />. Defaults to an empty string. This prop is common used as:
<content-loader :base-url="$route.fullPath" /> which will fill the SVG attribute with the relative path. Related #14.
|primaryOpacity
|number
1
|Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari
|secondaryOpacity
|number
1
|Background opacity (0 = transparent, 1 = opaque) used to solve an issue in Safari
To create a responsive loader that will follow its parent container width, use only the
viewBox attribute to set the ratio:
<ContentLoader viewBox="0 0 300 200">
<!-- ... -->
</ContentLoader>
To create a loader with fixed dimensions, use
width and
height attributes:
<ContentLoader width="300" height="200">
<!-- ... -->
</ContentLoader>
Note: the exact behavior might be different depending on the CSS you apply to SVG elements.
This is basically a Vue port for react-content-loader.
Thanks to @alidcastano for transferring the package name to me. 😘
MIT © EGOIST