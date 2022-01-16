This plugin will provide the recommended bump to release-it, and update the changelog file (e.g.
CHANGELOG.md).
npm install --save-dev @release-it/conventional-changelog
In the release-it config, for example:
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"preset": "angular",
"infile": "CHANGELOG.md"
}
}
Options are passed verbatim to conventional-recommended-bump and conventional-changelog-core.
preset
Use one of:
angular
atom
codemirror
conventionalcommits
ember
eslint
express
jquery
jscs
jshint
Use an object with
name and
types to use a custom preset:
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"infile": "CHANGELOG.md",
"preset": {
"name": "conventionalcommits",
"types": [
{
"type": "feat",
"section": "Features"
},
{
"type": "fix",
"section": "Bug Fixes"
},
{}
]
}
}
}
See the
Conventional Changelog Configuration Spec (v2.1.0)
for the configuration object to pass as
preset.
infile
Default value:
undefined
infile to write the changelog to. If this file does not exist yet, it's created with the full
history.
infile is not set, the changelog generated by this plugin will still be used as release notes for e.g.
GitHub Releases.
ignoreRecommendedBump
Default value:
false
Use
true to ignore the recommended bump, and use the version provided by release-it (command line argument or prompt).
(Note that the changelog preview shows the recommended bump, as the desired version isn't known yet. The
infile will
have the correct version.)
strictSemVer
Default value:
false
Use
true to strictly follow semver, also in consecutive pre-releases. This means that from a pre-release, a
recommended bump will result in a next pre-release for the next version. For example, from
1.0.0-alpha.0 a recommended
bump of
minor will result in a
preminor bump to
1.1.0-alpha.0 (whereas the default behavior without this flag
results in a
prerelease bump to
1.0.0-alpha.1).
context
Default value:
undefined
This option will be passed as the second argument (
context) to
conventional-changelog-core,
for example:
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"context": {
"linkCompare": false
}
}
}
gitRawCommitsOpts
Default value:
undefined
Options for
git-raw-commits.
For example, you can use the following option to include merge commits into changelog:
{
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"gitRawCommitsOpts": {
"merges": null
}
}
}
}
parserOpts
Default value:
undefined
Options for
conventional-commits-parser.
For example, you can use the following option to set the merge pattern during parsing the commit message:
{
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"parserOpts": {
"mergePattern": "^Merge pull request #(\\d+) from (.*)$"
}
}
}
}
writerOpts
Default value:
undefined
Options for
conventional-changelog-writer.
For example, you can use the following option to group the commits by 'scope' instead of 'type' by default.
{
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"writerOpts": {
"groupBy:" "scope"
}
}
}
}
If you want to customize the templates used to write the changelog, you can do it like in a
.release-it.js file like so:
const fs = require("fs");
const commitTemplate = fs.readFileSync("commit.hbs").toString();
module.exports = {
plugins: {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
writerOpts: {
commitPartial: commitTemplate,
},
},
},
};
When using this plugin in a GitHub Action, make sure to set
fetch-depth: 0 so the history is
available to determine the correct recommended bump and changelog.
Also see https://github.com/release-it/release-it/blob/master/docs/ci.md#github-actions