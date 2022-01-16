openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.8K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Conventional Changelog plugin for release-it

This plugin will provide the recommended bump to release-it, and update the changelog file (e.g. CHANGELOG.md).

npm install --save-dev @release-it/conventional-changelog

Configuration

In the release-it config, for example:

"plugins": {
  "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
    "preset": "angular",
    "infile": "CHANGELOG.md"
  }
}

Options are passed verbatim to conventional-recommended-bump and conventional-changelog-core.

preset

Use one of:

  • angular
  • atom
  • codemirror
  • conventionalcommits
  • ember
  • eslint
  • express
  • jquery
  • jscs
  • jshint

Use an object with name and types to use a custom preset:

"plugins": {
  "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
    "infile": "CHANGELOG.md",
    "preset": {
      "name": "conventionalcommits",
      "types": [
        {
          "type": "feat",
          "section": "Features"
        },
        {
          "type": "fix",
          "section": "Bug Fixes"
        },
        {}
      ]
    }
  }
}

See the Conventional Changelog Configuration Spec (v2.1.0) for the configuration object to pass as preset.

infile

Default value: undefined

  • Set a filename as infile to write the changelog to. If this file does not exist yet, it's created with the full history.
  • When infile is not set, the changelog generated by this plugin will still be used as release notes for e.g. GitHub Releases.

ignoreRecommendedBump

Default value: false

Use true to ignore the recommended bump, and use the version provided by release-it (command line argument or prompt).

(Note that the changelog preview shows the recommended bump, as the desired version isn't known yet. The infile will have the correct version.)

strictSemVer

Default value: false

Use true to strictly follow semver, also in consecutive pre-releases. This means that from a pre-release, a recommended bump will result in a next pre-release for the next version. For example, from 1.0.0-alpha.0 a recommended bump of minor will result in a preminor bump to 1.1.0-alpha.0 (whereas the default behavior without this flag results in a prerelease bump to 1.0.0-alpha.1).

context

Default value: undefined

This option will be passed as the second argument (context) to conventional-changelog-core, for example:

"plugins": {
  "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
    "context": {
      "linkCompare": false
    }
  }
}

gitRawCommitsOpts

Default value: undefined

Options for git-raw-commits. For example, you can use the following option to include merge commits into changelog:

{
  "plugins": {
    "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
      "gitRawCommitsOpts": {
        "merges": null
      }
    }
  }
}

parserOpts

Default value: undefined

Options for conventional-commits-parser. For example, you can use the following option to set the merge pattern during parsing the commit message:

{
  "plugins": {
    "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
      "parserOpts": {
        "mergePattern": "^Merge pull request #(\\d+) from (.*)$"
      }
    }
  }
}

writerOpts

Default value: undefined

Options for conventional-changelog-writer. For example, you can use the following option to group the commits by 'scope' instead of 'type' by default.

{
  "plugins": {
    "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
      "writerOpts": {
        "groupBy:" "scope"
      }
    }
  }
}

If you want to customize the templates used to write the changelog, you can do it like in a .release-it.js file like so:

const fs = require("fs");

const commitTemplate = fs.readFileSync("commit.hbs").toString();

module.exports = {
    plugins: {
        "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
            writerOpts: {
                commitPartial: commitTemplate,
            },
        },
    },
};

GitHub Actions

When using this plugin in a GitHub Action, make sure to set fetch-depth: 0 so the history is available to determine the correct recommended bump and changelog.

Also see https://github.com/release-it/release-it/blob/master/docs/ci.md#github-actions

