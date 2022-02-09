Get environment variables exposed by CI services.
Adapted from codecov-node.
$ npm install --save env-ci
const envCi = require("env-ci");
const { name, service, isCi, branch, commit, tag, build, buildUrl, job, jobUrl, isPr, pr, prBranch, slug, root } =
envCi();
if (isCI) {
console.log(`Building repo ${slug} on ${name} service`);
if (isPr) {
console.log(`Building Pull Request #${pr} originating from branch ${prBranch} and targeting branch ${branch}`);
} else {
console.log(`Building branch ${branch}`);
}
if (service === "travis") {
// Do something specific to Travis CI
}
}
|Variable
|Description
name
|CI service Commercial name (e.g.
Travis CI,
CircleCI,
GitLab CI/CD)
service
|Standardized CI service name (e.g.
travis,
circleci,
gitlab)
isCi
true is running on a CI,
false otherwise
branch
|Git branch being built or targeted by a Pull Request
commit
|Commit sha that triggered the CI build
tag
|Git tag that triggered the CI build
build
|CI service build number
buildUrl
|Link to the CI service build
job
|CI service job number
jobUrl
|Link to the CI service job
isPr
true if the build has been triggered by a Pull Request,
false otherwise
pr
|Pull Request number (only for builds triggered by a Pull Request)
prBranch
|Git branch branch from which the Pull Request originated (only for builds triggered by a Pull Request)
slug
|The slug (in form: owner_name/repo_name) of the repository currently being built
root
|The path to the directory where the repository is being built
Note: Some variables can be detected only on certain CI services. See Supported CI.
Note: The
pr and
prBranch properties are only available for builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated and not on builds triggered by a push on a branch even if that branch happens to be the branch from which the Pull Request originated.
|CI Service (
name)
service
isCi
branch
commit
tag
build
buildUrl
job
jobUrl
isPr
pr
prBranch
slug
root
|AppVeyor
appveyor
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Azure Pipelines
azure-devops
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Bamboo
bamboo
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Bitbucket
bitbucket
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Bitrise
bitrise
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Buddy
buddy
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|Buildkite
buildkite
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|CircleCI
circleci
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Cirrus CI
cirrus
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Cloudflare Pages
cloudflarePages
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|AWS CodeBuild
codebuild
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Codefresh
codefresh
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Codeship
codeship
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|Drone
drone
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|GitHub Actions
github
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|GitLab CI/CD
gitlab
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Jenkins
jenkins
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|⚠️
|⚠️
|⚠️
|✅
|✅
|Netlify
netlify
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Puppet
puppet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Sail CI
sail
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Scrutinizer
scrutinizer
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Semaphore
semaphore
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|⚠️
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Shippable
shippable
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|TeamCity
teamcity
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Travis CI
travis
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Vela
vela
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Vercel
vercel
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|Wercker
wercker
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
⚠️ See Caveats
Note: Unsupported properties will always be
undefined. For example if a Ci services doesn't support triggering builds when a Pull Request is opened/updated,
isPr will be
undefined.
Note: If none of the above CI services is detected,
commit and
branch are determined based on the local Git repository, and
isCi is determined based on the
CI environment variable.
Type:
Object
Type:
Object
Default:
process.env
The object to read environment variables from.
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
The current working directory in which to execute
git commands used to determine the
commit and
branch Result properties in case no supported CI is detected.
Type:
Object
Environment variables values exposed by the CI service.
AWS CodeBuild doesn't provide an environment variable to determine the current Git branch being built. In addition, it clones the repository in a detached head state so the branch cannot be determined with
git rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD.
To work around this limitation,
env-ci look for the remote branches having the same
HEAD as the local detached
HEAD to determine the branch from which the detached
HEAD was created.
In the rare case where there is multiple remote branches with the same
HEAD as the local detached
HEAD,
env-ci will arbitrarily pick the first one. This can lead to an inaccurate
branch value in such circumstances.
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Buddy doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the branch from which the Pull Request originated nor the target branch. It also build from a branch named
pull/<PR number> so the target branch cannot be determined with a
git command.
Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds,
env-ci will not be able to determine the
branch and
prBranch properties.
See feature request.
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, CircleCI doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch.
Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds,
env-ci will not be able to determine the
branch property. However
prBranch will be set.
See feature request.
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Cloudflare Pages will re-use the branch variable for the originating branch and not provide a target. Therefore
env-ci will not be able to determine the
prBranch property however
branch will always be set.
Triggering build when a Pull Request is opened/updated is supported only via the ghprb-plugin and gitlab-plugin. Therefore
env-ci will set
isPr,
pr and
prBranch and define
branch with the Pull Request target branch only if one those plugin is used.
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Netlify doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch.
Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds,
env-ci will not be able to determine the
branch property. However
prBranch will be set.
See feature request
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Sail doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch, and the one for the current branch is set to
pull/<PR number> independently of the the branch name from which the Pull Request originated.
Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds,
env-ci will not be able to determine the
branch and
prBranch properties.
For builds triggered when a Pull Request is opened/updated, Semaphore 1.0 doesn't provide an environment variable indicating the target branch.
Therefore in the case of Pull Request builds,
env-ci will not be able to determine the
branch property. However
prBranch will be set.
On Semaphore 2.0 the
branch and
prBranch properties will work as expected.
The property
tag is only available on Semaphore 2.0.