REI Cedar Style Framework!

Welcome to REI's style framework! The overall goals of this project are to provide a common scaffolding for UI elements, and a set of themes that build on this scaffolding. We started this project in 2015 as a fork of Bootstrap. The project has evolved into what it is today, and will continue to grow to fit our expanding needs. Feel free to watch the Cedar grow and learn from what we are doing, or jump in and provide some recommendations.

Using Cedar

See the Cedar docs for usage instructions.

Getting Started

Install

Clone the project.

npm install

Run

npm run dev

Runs locally for development. Has hot reloading, and other nice things related to development.

Sometimes the liveReload server will hang in the background, do the following...

Works on MacOS:

kill -9 $(lsof -ti tcp:35729)

Testing

Code Tests

npm run unit

Runs unit tests.

npm run e2e

Runs Nightwatch end-to-end tests and Axe a11y tests.

npm run test

Runs both unit and e2e/accesibility tests.

Visual Regression Testing

Check backstop for general configuration questions.

Our visual regressions audits can be performed against all patterns documented within the project's component proving grounds. To do so, follow the steps below:

Run the project locally with npm run dev npm run reference will create a base set of images providing coverage for all defined patterns. Ensure this is run against a clean build prior to any edits. npm run compare after making changes to the markup or css. This will create another set of test images and compare them against those generated in the previous step. Review the generated report that should open in your browser. Make sure all changes are what you expect. npm run approve if everything looks good. This will promote the latest test images to be the new reference images that future tests will be compared against.

If you want to do backstop tests against a single scenario you can do npm run compare -- --filter=<Label>

The config ( backstop.js ) looks through src/ for all *.backstop.js and generates a proper backstop scenario object for each.

*.backstop.js files will export an array of objects that are standard backstop scenario objects and support all the same options noted in the docs with the following exceptions:

responsive : Boolean, configures whether or not the scenario runs against all 4 breakpoints. If not present or false it will only run against the largest breakpoint. Note that running responsive tests against specific selectors can often lead to incorrect screenshots, and it is better to set up a separate responsive scenario that targets the entire document, for example: { url: 'http://localhost:3000/#/EXAMPLE', label: 'EXAMPLE', responsive: true }

: Boolean, configures whether or not the scenario runs against all 4 breakpoints. If not present or false it will only run against the largest breakpoint. Note that running responsive tests against specific selectors can often lead to incorrect screenshots, and it is better to set up a separate responsive scenario that targets the entire document, for example: focusSelectors : Array, list of selectors that will have focus applied before screenshotting

: Array, list of selectors that will have applied before screenshotting hoverSelectors : Array, list of selectors that will have hover applied before screenshotting

: Array, list of selectors that will have applied before screenshotting wait : Number, if using focusSelectors or hoverSelectors this will insert a delay in milliseconds between the element interaction and the screenshot

Publishing Prerelease Components

npm run prerelease

Publishes package to npm with a prerelease tag. You must increment the component's version manually prior to publishing. --dry-run flag will run the prerelease process without publishing to npm.

Commits

This project is Commitizen friendly. To install: npm install -g commitizen When creating a pull request run git cz rather than git commit and follow the prompts.

JSX

Cedar templates are written in JSX rather than as .vue SFCs in order to support tree-shaking. See JSX notes for more information.

Creating New Components

You can generate new Cedar components by running node generator.js . The new component will be compiled based on the template inside /templates . After running the generator it will list out some manual steps that must be taken in order to add that new component to the main entry point and make it available in the dev environment.

Dist Structure

This project uses Rollup to compile the Cedar components into CJS and ESM format. The module paramater in the package.json defines a tree-shakeable ESM entry point which is what should be used by consumers of Cedar for their production build. The single file cedar.js and cedar.mjs outputs are available for ease of setting up test/dev/internal projects but should not be used for customer facing production sites as those files are not tree-shakeable and they contain all of the code in Cedar.

/dist /lib -> Contains individual files matching the directory structure of Cedar. This is generated using the `preserveModules` option in rollup and is necessary for the Cedar distributable to be tree-shakeable /src / index .js -> Main entry point for ESM Cedar. Tree shake-able. /style -> Contains individual CSS files for each Cedar component /svg -> Contains SVG assets used by Cedar cdr-fonts.css -> Contains font definitions that Cedar depends on cedar-compiled.css -> Full compiled CSS for every Cedar component cedar.js -> Single file CJS output. Not tree-shakeable. cedar.mjs -> Single file ESM output. Not tree-shakeable.

Prod/CSS/Dev/Test Builds

The main rollup build is defined in rollup.config.js and build/rollup-plugins.js .

The individual CSS files per component that exist in dist/lib/style are generated using the build/extract-css.js script. CSS class names have the current Cedar version appended to them to reduce the possibility of naming collissions and discourage consumers from overriding Cedar styles, that is done using a generateScopedName function which is defined in the rollup config as well as the extract-css utility.

The dev environment "kitchen sink" is compiled by rollup.config.dev.js and is defined in /src/dev .