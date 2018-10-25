openbase logo
@rehooks/window-size

by rehooks
1.0.2 (see all)

React hook for subscribing to window size

Readme

React hook for subscribing to window size

Note: This is using the new React Hooks API Proposal which is subject to change until React 16.7 final.

You'll need to install react, react-dom, etc at ^16.7.0-alpha.0

Install

yarn add @rehooks/window-size

Usage

import useWindowSize from '@rehooks/window-size';

function MyComponent() {
  let windowSize = useWindowSize();
  // {
  //   innerWidth: window.innerWidth,
  //   innerHeight: window.innerHeight,
  //   outerWidth: window.outerWidth,
  //   outerHeight: window.outerHeight,
  // }

  // ...
}

