@rehooks/window-size
React hook for subscribing to window size
Note: This is using the new React Hooks API Proposal which is subject to change until React 16.7 final.
You'll need to install
react,
react-dom, etc at
^16.7.0-alpha.0
yarn add @rehooks/window-size
import useWindowSize from '@rehooks/window-size';
function MyComponent() {
let windowSize = useWindowSize();
// {
// innerWidth: window.innerWidth,
// innerHeight: window.innerHeight,
// outerWidth: window.outerWidth,
// outerHeight: window.outerHeight,
// }
// ...
}