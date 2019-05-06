openbase logo
@rehooks/window-scroll-position

by rehooks
1.0.1 (see all)

React hook for Window scroll position

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

@rehooks/window-scroll-position

React hook for Window scroll position

Note: This is using the new React Hooks API Proposal which is subject to change until React 16.7 final.

You'll need to install react, react-dom, etc at ^16.7.0-alpha.0

Install

yarn add @rehooks/window-scroll-position

Usage

import useWindowScrollPosition from '@rehooks/window-scroll-position'

function MyComponent() {
  // optionally you can pass options, those are default:
  let options = {
    throttle: 100,
  }
  let position = useWindowScrollPosition(options)
  // position == { x: 0, y: 0 }
  return <div />
}

