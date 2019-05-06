@rehooks/window-scroll-position
React hook for Window scroll position
Note: This is using the new React Hooks API Proposal which is subject to change until React 16.7 final.
You'll need to install
react,
react-dom, etc at
^16.7.0-alpha.0
yarn add @rehooks/window-scroll-position
import useWindowScrollPosition from '@rehooks/window-scroll-position'
function MyComponent() {
// optionally you can pass options, those are default:
let options = {
throttle: 100,
}
let position = useWindowScrollPosition(options)
// position == { x: 0, y: 0 }
return <div />
}