@rehooks/component-size
yarn add @rehooks/component-size
import { useRef } from 'react'
import useComponentSize from '@rehooks/component-size'
function MyComponent() {
let ref = useRef(null)
let size = useComponentSize(ref)
// size == { width: 100, height: 200 }
let { width, height } = size
let imgUrl = `https://via.placeholder.com/${width}x${height}`
return (
<div style={{ width: '100%', height: '100%' }}>
<img ref={ref} src={imgUrl} />
</div>
)
}
Resize Observer is the API is used to determine if an element is resized. Browser support is pretty good in Chrome, but is still missing support in other major browsers.
You can import the polyfill directly from here
yarn add resize-observer-polyfill
Then import it in your app:
import 'resize-observer-polyfill'
If you are using Webpack (or similar) you could use dynamic imports, to load the Polyfill only if needed. A basic implementation could look something like this:
loadPolyfills()
.then(() => /* Render React application now that your Polyfills are ready */)
/**
* Do feature detection, to figure out which polyfills needs to be imported.
**/
function loadPolyfills() {
const polyfills = []
if (!supportsResizeObserver()) {
polyfills.push(import('resize-observer-polyfill'))
}
return Promise.all(polyfills)
}
function supportsResizeObserver() {
return (
'ResizeObserver' in global &&
'ResizeObserverEntry' in global &&
'contentRect' in ResizeObserverEntry.prototype
)
}