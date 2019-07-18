Install

yarn add @rehooks/component-size

Usage

import { useRef } from 'react' import useComponentSize from '@rehooks/component-size' function MyComponent ( ) { let ref = useRef( null ) let size = useComponentSize(ref) let { width, height } = size let imgUrl = `https://via.placeholder.com/ ${width} x ${height} ` return ( < div style = {{ width: ' 100 %', height: ' 100 %' }}> < img ref = {ref} src = {imgUrl} /> </ div > ) }

ResizeObserver

Resize Observer is the API is used to determine if an element is resized. Browser support is pretty good in Chrome, but is still missing support in other major browsers.

Polyfill

You can import the polyfill directly from here

yarn add resize-observer-polyfill

Then import it in your app:

import 'resize-observer-polyfill'

If you are using Webpack (or similar) you could use dynamic imports, to load the Polyfill only if needed. A basic implementation could look something like this: