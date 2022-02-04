Announcement 📣

Dotenv-expand adds variable expansion on top of dotenv. If you find yourself needing to expand environment variables already existing on your machine, then dotenv-expand is your tool.

Install

npm install dotenv-expand --save

Or installing with yarn? yarn add dotenv-expand

Usage

Create a .env file in the root of your project:

PASSWORD="s1mpl3" DB_PASS=$PASSWORD

As early as possible in your application, import and configure dotenv and then expand dotenv:

var dotenv = require ( 'dotenv' ) var dotenvExpand = require ( 'dotenv-expand' ) var myEnv = dotenv.config() dotenvExpand.expand(myEnv) console .log(process.env)

That's it. process.env now has the expanded keys and values you defined in your .env file.

Preload

You can use the --require ( -r ) command line option to preload dotenv & dotenv- . By doing this, you do not need to require and load dotenv or dotenv-expand in your application code. This is the preferred approach when using import instead of require .

$ node -r dotenv-expand/config your_script.js

The configuration options below are supported as command line arguments in the format dotenv_config_<option>=value

$ node -r dotenv-expand/config your_script.js dotenv_config_path=/custom/path/to/your/env/vars

Additionally, you can use environment variables to set configuration options. Command line arguments will precede these.

$ DOTENV_CONFIG_<OPTION>=value node -r dotenv-expand/config your_script.js

$ DOTENV_CONFIG_ENCODING=latin1 node -r dotenv-expand/config your_script.js dotenv_config_path=/custom/path/to/.env

Examples

See tests/.env for simple and complex examples of variable expansion in your .env file.

Documentation

DotenvExpand exposes one function:

expand

Expand

expand will expand your environment variables.

const dotenv = { parsed : { BASIC : 'basic' , BASIC_EXPAND : '${BASIC}' , BASIC_EXPAND_SIMPLE : '$BASIC' } } const obj = dotenvExpand.expand(dotenv) console .log(obj)

Options

ignoreProcessEnv

Default: false

Turn off writing to process.env .

const dotenv = { ignoreProcessEnv : true , parsed : { SHOULD_NOT_EXIST : 'testing' } } const obj = dotenvExpand.expand(dotenv).parsed console .log(obj.SHOULD_NOT_EXIST) console .log(process.env.SHOULD_NOT_EXIST)

FAQ

What rules does the expansion engine follow?

The expansion engine roughly has the following rules:

$KEY will expand any env with the name KEY

will expand any env with the name ${KEY} will expand any env with the name KEY

will expand any env with the name \$KEY will escape the $KEY rather than expand

will escape the rather than expand ${KEY:-default} will first attempt to expand any env with the name KEY . If not one, then it will return default

You can see a full list of examples here.

Contributing Guide

See CONTRIBUTING.md

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md

Who's using dotenv-expand?

