Reframe + TypeScript = ❤️

Use Reframe with TypeScript.

Usage

Add @reframe/typescript to your reframe.config.js .

module .exports = { $plugins : [ require ( '@reframe/react-kit' ), require ( '@reframe/typescript' ) ], babelPresetTypescript : { isTSX : true , allExtensions : true , }, forkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin : { enable : true , }, };

Example

// /plugins/typescript/example/pages/landing.config.tsx import * as React from "react"; interface HelloProps { compiler: string; framework: string; } const Hello = (props: HelloProps) => <h3>Hello from {props.compiler} and {props.framework}!</h3>; export default { route: '/', view: () => <Hello compiler="TypeScript" framework="React" />, doNotRenderInBrowser: true, };