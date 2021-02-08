Reframe + TypeScript = ❤️
@reframe/typescript
Use Reframe with TypeScript.
Add
@reframe/typescript to your
reframe.config.js.
module.exports = {
$plugins: [
require('@reframe/react-kit'),
require('@reframe/typescript') // npm install @reframe/typescript
],
// Syntax transformation is done with `@babel/preset-typescript`
// Options:
babelPresetTypescript: {
isTSX: true, // default value
allExtensions: true, // default value
},
// Type checking is done with `fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin`
// Options:
forkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin: {
// To enable type checking set `enable: true`
enable: true,
},
};
// /plugins/typescript/example/pages/landing.config.tsx
import * as React from "react";
interface HelloProps { compiler: string; framework: string; }
const Hello = (props: HelloProps) => <h3>Hello from {props.compiler} and {props.framework}!</h3>;
export default {
route: '/',
view: () => <Hello compiler="TypeScript" framework="React" />,
doNotRenderInBrowser: true,
};
