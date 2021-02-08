Reframe + React Native Web = ❤️

Implement views for the web and for native mobile using React Native Web.

Usage

Add @reframe/react-native-web to your reframe.config.js :

module .exports = { $plugins : [ require ( '@reframe/react-kit' ), require ( '@reframe/react-native-web' ) ] };

Example

