Reframe + React Native Web = ❤️
@reframe/react-native-web
Implement views for the web and for native mobile using React Native Web.
Add
@reframe/react-native-web to your
reframe.config.js:
module.exports = {
$plugins: [
require('@reframe/react-kit'),
require('@reframe/react-native-web') // npm install @reframe/react-native-web
]
};
// /plugins/react-native-web/example/reframe.config.js
module.exports = {
$plugins: [
require('@reframe/react-kit'),
require('@reframe/react-native-web') // npm install @reframe/react-native-web
]
};
// /plugins/react-native-web/example/pages/hello-native-web.config.js
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.box}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Hello from native web!</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
box: { padding: 10 },
text: { fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'green' },
});
export default {
route: '/',
view: App,
};