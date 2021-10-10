openbase logo
@reflexjs/preset-base

by reflexjs
0.3.2

A library for rapid UI development with style props, color modes, themes and variants + starter kits, themes and blocks to help you build Gatsby and Next.js sites faster.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

732

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

A library for rapid UI development with style props, color modes, themes and variants.

License PRs welcome! Follow @arshadcn

Demo

Demo

Features

  • Style props: Use any CSS property as prop to rapidly style your components.
  • Responsive styles: Add mobile-first responsive styles with a few keystrokes.
  • Themes support: Use a theme for typography, colors, and spacing.
  • Variants: Extract styles to your theme. Re-use them. Compose them.
  • Color Modes: Add dark mode. Add light mode. Add any color mode.
  • A library of ready-to-use blocks: That you can copy and paste into your site
  • And so much more:: Typescript, Intellisense, Emmet...

Starter kits

Docs

Visit https://reflexjs.org/docs to get started.

Blocks

Browse the blocks library at https://reflexjs.org/blocks.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

