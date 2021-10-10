Demo
Features
- Style props: Use any CSS property as prop to rapidly style your components.
- Responsive styles: Add mobile-first responsive styles with a few keystrokes.
- Themes support: Use a theme for typography, colors, and spacing.
- Variants: Extract styles to your theme. Re-use them. Compose them.
- Color Modes: Add dark mode. Add light mode. Add any color mode.
- A library of ready-to-use blocks: That you can copy and paste into your site
- And so much more:: Typescript, Intellisense, Emmet...
Starter kits
Docs
Visit https://reflexjs.org/docs to get started.
Blocks
Browse the blocks library at https://reflexjs.org/blocks.
License
Licensed under the MIT license.