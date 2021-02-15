Nunjucks is a full featured templating engine for javascript. It is heavily inspired by jinja2. View the docs here.
npm install nunjucks
To use the file watcher built-in to Nunjucks, Chokidar must be installed separately.
npm install nunjucks chokidar
(View the CHANGELOG)
See here.
Supported in all modern browsers. For IE8 support, use es5-shim.
Run the tests with
npm test.
Watch
master branch's tests running in the browser.
Join our mailing list and get help with and issues you have: https://groups.google.com/forum/?fromgroups#!forum/nunjucks
Contributions are always welcome! Before you submit an issue or pull request, please read our contribution guidelines.