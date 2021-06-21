openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ruh

@reecelucas/react-use-hotkeys

by Reece Lucas
1.3.1 (see all)

React hook for creating simple keyboard shortcuts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-use-hotkeys

React hook for creating simple keyboard shortcuts.

Coverage Status Build Status npm bundle size (scoped) npm (scoped) GitHub

Installation

npm install @reecelucas/react-use-hotkeys

This package has a single dependency, a tiny shim called shim-keyboard-event-key that normalises the non-standard KeyBoardEvent.key values implemented in Edge and IE.

Example Usage

All hotkey combinations must use valid KeyBoardEvent "key" values. A full list can be found on MDN and Wes Bos has created a great interactive lookup.

// Single keys
useHotkeys('Escape', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
});

useHotkeys('F7', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
});

// Modifier combinations
useHotkeys('Meta+Shift+z', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
});

// Key sequences
useHotkeys('w s d', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
});

useHotkeys('w " " d', () => {
  // space key in sequence (`w ' ' d` also works)
  console.log('Some action');
});

// Multiple key combinations mapped to the same callback
useHotkeys(['Control+z', 'Meta+z'], () => {
  console.log('Some action');
});

useHotkeys(['a', 'Meta+z', 'w s d'], () => {
  console.log('Some action');
})

The following patterns are not supported:

// Modifier keys in sequences
useHotkeys('Control i d', () => {
  console.log("I won't run!");
});

// Modifier combinations in sequences
useHotkeys('Control+z i d', () => {
  console.log("I won't run!");
});

You can pass AddEventListenerOptions if you need to listen for keydown events in the capturing phase:

useHotkeys('Escape', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
}, true);

useHotkeys('Escape', () => {
  console.log('Some action');
}, { capture: true });

If you find a use case where the API is too restrictive you can use the escape hatch to perform whatever custom logic you need:

useHotkeys('*', event => {
  console.log("I will run on every keydown");

  if (customKeyLogic(event)) {
    console.log("some action");
  }
});

Call Signature

useHotkeys(
  hotkeys: string | string[],
  callback: (event: KeyboardEvent) => void,
  eventListenerOptions?: boolean | AddEventListenerOptions
) => void;

Tests

Tests use Jest and react-testing-library.

git clone git@github.com:reecelucas/react-use-hotkeys.git
cd react-use-hotkeys
yarn
yarn test

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial