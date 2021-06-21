React hook for creating simple keyboard shortcuts.

Installation

npm install @reecelucas/react-use-hotkeys

This package has a single dependency, a tiny shim called shim-keyboard-event-key that normalises the non-standard KeyBoardEvent.key values implemented in Edge and IE.

Example Usage

All hotkey combinations must use valid KeyBoardEvent "key" values. A full list can be found on MDN and Wes Bos has created a great interactive lookup.

useHotkeys( 'Escape' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys( 'F7' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys( 'Meta+Shift+z' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys( 'w s d' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys( 'w " " d' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys([ 'Control+z' , 'Meta+z' ], () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }); useHotkeys([ 'a' , 'Meta+z' , 'w s d' ], () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); })

The following patterns are not supported:

useHotkeys( 'Control i d' , () => { console .log( "I won't run!" ); }); useHotkeys( 'Control+z i d' , () => { console .log( "I won't run!" ); });

You can pass AddEventListenerOptions if you need to listen for keydown events in the capturing phase:

useHotkeys( 'Escape' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }, true ); useHotkeys( 'Escape' , () => { console .log( 'Some action' ); }, { capture : true });

If you find a use case where the API is too restrictive you can use the escape hatch to perform whatever custom logic you need:

useHotkeys( '*' , event => { console .log( "I will run on every keydown" ); if (customKeyLogic(event)) { console .log( "some action" ); } });

Call Signature

useHotkeys( hotkeys: string | string [], callback: ( event: KeyboardEvent ) => void , eventListenerOptions?: boolean | AddEventListenerOptions ) => void ;

Tests

Tests use Jest and react-testing-library.

git clone git@github.com:reecelucas/react-use-hotkeys.git cd react-use-hotkeys yarn yarn test

LICENSE

MIT