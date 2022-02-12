openbase logo
Readme

Redwood

by Tom Preston-Werner, Peter Pistorius, Rob Cameron, David Price, and more than two hundred amazing contributors (see end of file for a full list).

Redwood is an opinionated, full-stack, serverless-ready web application framework that will allow you to build and deploy with ease. Imagine a React frontend, statically delivered by CDN, that talks via GraphQL to your backend running on AWS Lambdas (or containers) around the world, all deployable with just a git push—that's Redwood. By making a lot of decisions for you, Redwood lets you get to work on what makes your application special, instead of wasting cycles choosing and re-choosing various technologies and configurations. Plus, because Redwood is a proper framework, you benefit from continued performance and feature upgrades over time and with minimum effort.

Redwood is the latest open source project initiated by Tom Preston-Werner, cofounder of GitHub (most popular code host on the planet), creator of Jekyll (one of the first and most popular static site generators), creator of Gravatar (the most popular avatar service on the planet), author of the Semantic Versioning specification (powers the Node packaging ecosystem), and inventor of TOML (an obvious, minimal configuration language used by many projects).

NOTICE: RedwoodJS is very close to a stable version 1.0. In the last two years, the project has matured significantly and is already used in production by a number of startups. We intend to have a 1.0 release candidate before the end of 2021 and to release a truly production-ready 1.0 in early 2022.

TUTORIAL: The best way to get to know Redwood is by going through the extensive Redwood Tutorial. Have fun!

QUICK START: You can install and run a full-stack Redwood application on your machine with only a couple commands. Check out the Quick Start guide to get started.

EXAMPLES: If you'd like to see some examples of what a Redwood application looks like, take a look at the following projects:

Technologies

We are obsessed with developer experience and eliminating as much boilerplate as possible. Where existing libraries elegantly solve our problems, we use them; where they don't, we write our own solutions. The end result is a JavaScript development experience you can fall in love with!

Here's a quick taste of the technologies a standard Redwood application will use:

Features

  • Opinionated defaults for formatting, file organization, Webpack, Babel, and more
  • Simple but powerful routing (all routes defined in one file) with dynamic (typed) parameters, custom types, and named route functions (to generate correct URLs)
  • Automatic page-based code-splitting
  • Boilerplate-less GraphQL API construction
  • Cells: a declarative way to fetch data from the backend API
  • Generators for pages, layouts, cells, SDL, services, etc.
  • Scaffold generator for CRUD operations specific to a DB table
  • Forms with easy client- and/or server-side validation and error handling
  • Fast Refresh (hot reloading) for faster development
  • Database and Data migrations
  • Envelop Plugins that enhance the GraphQL lifecycle from context to execution
  • Simple but powerful GraphQL Directives to validate access or transform resolved data
  • Logging using Pino including transports
  • Webhooks: signature verification and payload signing for handling both incoming and outgoing
  • Jest testing utilities integrated across your codebase: mocks, test DB, generated boilerplate tests, scenarios, Web (components), and API (services, serverless functions, and webhooks)
  • Page prerendering at build time
  • Built-in Storybook integration: generated boilerplate component stories, tests, graphql/api mocks (Cells), and scenarios
  • API Server using Fastify for Serverful deploys
  • First-class Jamstack-style deployment to both serverless and traditional infrastructure: Netlify, Vercel, Serverless, Render, Docker container (for AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, etc.), and many more on the way!

Roadmap

We intend to have a 1.0 release candidate before the end of 2021 and to release a truly production-ready 1.0 in early 2022. To see all the features we plan on including in Redwood's first major release, you can check out our Roadmap.

A framework like Redwood has a lot of moving parts; the Roadmap is a great way to get a high-level overview of where the framework is relative to where we want it to be. And since we link to all of our GitHub project boards, it's also a great way to get involved!

The Redwood philosophy

Redwood believes that Jamstack architecture is a huge leap forward in how we can write web applications that are easy to write, deploy, scale, and maintain.

Redwood believes that there is power in standards, and makes decisions for you about which technologies to use, how to organize your code into files, and how to name things. With a shared understanding of the Redwood conventions, a developer should be able to jump into any Redwood application and get up to speed very quickly.

Redwood believes that traditional, relational databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL are still the workhorses of today's web applications and should be first-class citizens. However, Redwood also shines with NoSQL databases like FaunaDB.

Redwood believes that, as much as possible, you should be able to operate in a serverless mindset and deploy to a generic computational grid. This helps unlock the next point...

Redwood believes that deployment and scaling should be super easy, whether deploying to serverless or traditional infrastructure. To deploy your application, you should only need to commit and push to your Git repository. To scale from zero to thousands of users should not require your intervention. The principles of JAMstack and serverless make this possible.

Redwood believes that it should be equally useful for writing both simple, toy applications and complex, mission-critical applications. In addition, it should require very little operational work to grow your app from the former to the latter.

Redwood believes that you can use JavaScript as your primary language on both the frontend and backend. Using a single language simplifies everything from code reuse to hiring developers.

How it works

A Redwood application is split into two parts: a frontend and a backend. This is represented as two node projects within a single monorepo. We use Yarn to make it easy to operate across both projects while keeping them in a single Git repository.

The frontend project is called web and the backend project is called api. For clarity, we will refer to these in prose as "sides", i.e. the "web side" and the "api side". They are separate projects because code on the web side will end up running in the user's browser while code on the api side will run on a server somewhere. It is important that you keep this distinction clear in your mind as you develop your application. The two separate projects are intended to make this obvious. In addition, separate projects allow for different dependencies and build processes for each project.

The api side is an implementation of a GraphQL API. Your business logic is organized into "services" that represent their own internal API and can be called both from external GraphQL requests and other internal services. Redwood can automatically connect your internal services with Apollo, reducing the amount of boilerplate you have to write. Your services can interact with a database via Prisma's ORM, and Prisma's migration tooling provides first-class migrations that take the pain out of evolving your database schema.

The web side is built with React. Redwood's router makes it simple to map URL paths to React "Page" components (and automatically code-split your app on each route). Pages may contain a "Layout" component to wrap content. They also contain "Cells" and regular React components. Cells allow you to declaratively manage the lifecycle of a component that fetches and displays data. Other Redwood utility components make it trivial to implement smart forms and various common needs. An ideal development flow starts with Storybook entries and Jest tests, so Redwood closely integrates both, making it easy to do the right thing.

You'll notice that the web side is called "web" and not "frontend". This is because Redwood conceives of a world where you may have other sides like "mobile", "desktop", "cli", etc., all consuming the same GraphQL API and living in the same monorepo.

How can it be serverless if it involves a GraphQL API and database?

I'm glad you asked! Currently, Redwood can deploy your GraphQL API to a Lambda function. This is not appropriate for all use cases, but on hosting providers like Netlify, it makes deployment a breeze. As time goes on, "functions" will continue to enjoy performance improvements which will further increase the number of use cases that can take advantage of this technology.

Databases are a little trickier, especially the traditional relational ones like PostgreSQL and MySQL. Right now, you still need to set these up manually, but we are working hard with Netlify and other providers to fulfill the serverless dream here too.

Redwood is intentionally pushing the boundaries of what's possible with JAMstack. In fact, the whole reason I (Tom) started working on Redwood is because of a tweet I posted some time ago:

Prediction: within 5 years, you’ll build your next large scale, fully featured web app with #JAMstack and deploy on @Netlify. —@mojombo • 9 July 2018

I kept waiting for a high quality full-stack framework to arrive, but it didn't, so I decided to take matters into my own hands. And that's why Redwood exists.

If you are like minded, then I hope you'll join me in helping build Redwood and hasten the arrival of the future I predicted!

Why is it called Redwood?

(A history, by Tom Preston-Werner)

Where I live in Northern California there is a type of tree called a redwood. Redwoods are HUGE, the tallest in the world, some topping out at 115 meters (380 feet) in height. The eldest of the still-living redwoods sprouted from the ground an astonishing 3,200 years ago. To stand among them is transcendent. Sometimes, when I need to think or be creative, I will journey to my favorite grove of redwoods and walk among these giants, soaking myself in their silent grandeur.

In addition, Redwoods have a few properties that I thought would be aspirational for my nascent web app framework. Namely:

  • Redwoods are beautiful as saplings, and grow to be majestic. What if you could feel that way about your web app?

  • Redwood pinecones are dense and surprisingly small. Can we allow you to get more done with less code?

  • Redwood trees are resistant to fire. Surprisingly robust to disaster scenarios, just like a great web framework should be!

  • Redwoods appear complex from afar, but simple up close. Their branching structure provides order and allows for emergent complexity within a simple framework. Can a web framework do the same?

And there you have it.

Contributors

A gigantic "Thank YOU!" to everyone below who has contributed to one or more Redwood projects: Framework, Website (docs!), and Create-Redwood Template. 🚀

Core Team


Tom Preston-Werner
founder, leadership
Peter Pistorius
founder, leadership
Rob Cameron
founder, leadership
David Price
founder, leadership
Dominic Saadi
maintainer, advocate

Robert
maintainer
David Thyresson
maintainer, community
Daniel Choudhury
maintainer, community
Tobbe Lundberg
maintainer
Aldo Bucchi
maintainer

Anthony Campolo
advocate
Claire Froelich
maintainer
Kim-Adeline Miguel
community
Forrest Hayes
community
Simon Gagnon
maintainer

Kris Coulson
community
Aditya Pandey
maintainer
Keith T Elliot
community
Amanda Giannelli
community

All Contributors


Anton Moiseev
Mohsen Azimi
Christopher Burns
Terris Kremer
James George

Brett Jackson
Guilherme Pacheco
noire.munich
Kasper Mikiewicz
chris-hailstorm

Jai
Lachlan Campbell
Satya Rohith
Steven Normore
Mads Rosenberg

Ted Stoychev
eurobob
Vikash
Adrian Mato
Anirudh Nimmagadda

Ben McCann
Chris Ball
Suvash Thapaliya
Thieffen Delabaere
swyx

Max Leon
Maxim Geerinck
Niket Patel
0xflotus
Anthony Powell

Aryan J
Brian Ketelsen
Dominic Chapman
Evan Moncuso
Georgy Petukhov

Gianni Moschini
Giel
Jani Monoses
Johan Eliasson
Leonardo Elias

Logan Houp
Loren ☺️
Mark Pollmann
Matthew Leffler
Michele Gerarduzzi

Nick Gill
Nicholas Joy Christ
Olivier Lance
Phuoc Do
Rocky Meza

Sharan Kumar S
Simeon Griggs
Taylor Milliman
Zach Hammer
Przemyslaw T

Hemil Desai
Alessio Montel
Anthony Morris
Beto
Turadg Aleahmad

Paul Karayan
Nikolas
guledali
Yong Joseph Bakos
Gerd Jungbluth

James Highsmith
Troy Rosenberg
Amr Fahim
dfundingsland
Eduardo Reveles

Jeffrey Horn
matthewhembree
Robert Bolender
Shivam Chahar
Aaron Sumner

Alvin Crespo
Chris Ellis
Colin Ross
Dennis Dang
Derrick Pelletier

Jeroen van Baarsen
Matan Kushner
Matthew Rathbone
Michal Weisman
Miguel Oller

Mudassar Ali
Nate Finch
Paweł Kowalski
Punit Makwana
Scott Chacon

scott
Scott Walkinshaw
Stephan van Diepen
bpenno
Tim Trautman

Zachary McKenna
Ryan Hayes
Evan Weaver
cr1at0rs
qooqu

Android Dev Notes
Jeremy Kratz
Monica Powell
Ganesh Rane
Ryan Doyle

Matt Reetz
Punit Makwana
shzmr
esteban-url
Kurt Hutten

António Meireles
Brent Guffens
Santhosh Laguduwa
Marco Bucchi
Johnny Choudhury-Lucas

Steven Almeroth
lumenCodes
_robobunny
Kevin Poston
Davy Hausser

Mohinder Saluja
Lamanda
ryancwalsh
Nick Geerts
miku86

Krisztiaan
Jonathan Derrough
Asdethprime
Brian Solon
Chris Chapman

Joël Galeran
Mariah
Tyler Scott Williams
Vania Kucher
Viren Bhagat

William
dcgoodwin2112
Bennett Rogers
Daniel O'Neill
David Yu

Adithya Sunil
Edward Jiang
Manuel Kallenbach
Nick Schmitt
Jon Meyers

Matthew Bush
Patrick Gallagher
Himank Pathak
Morgan Spencer
Pedro Piñera Buendía

Matt Sutkowski
Justin Etheredge
Zain Fathoni
Shrill Shrestha
Brent Anderson

Vinaya Sathyanarayana
Will Minshew
Tawfik Yasser
Sébastien Lorber
Charlie Ray

Kim, Jang-hwan
TagawaHirotaka
Andrew Lam
Brandon DuRette
Curtis Reimer

Kevin Brown
Nikolaj Ivancic
Nuno Pato
Renan Andrade
Sai Deepesh

bl-ue
Ryan Lockard
Sven Hanssen
Mudassar Ali
SangHee Kim

Subhash Chandra
KimSeonghyeon
Zhihao Cui
Kyle Corbitt
Sean Doughty

Zak Mandhro
bozdoz
Isaac Tait
Jace
Noah Bernsohn

rene-demonsters
Sergey Sharov
Tim Pap
in-in
mlabate

Pablo Dejuan
bugsfunny
Luís Pinto
Leigh Halliday
BlackHawkSigma

Devin MacGillivray
Francisco Jaramillo
Orta Therox
Tharshan Muthulingam
Brian Liu

allen joslin
Ryan Wang
Vashiru
Ron Dyar
Todd Pressley

Zack Sheppard
AlbertGao
vchoy
Alice Zhao
Daniel Macovei

Peter Perlepes
Benedict Adams
Hampus Kraft
Harun Kilic
Mike Nikles

Mohammad Shahbaz Alam
Moulik Aggarwal
Omar El-Domeiri
Paul McKellar
Sarthak Mohanty

Justin Jurenka
Jens Lindström
Hampus Kraft
Ryan Chenkie
George Cameron

John
Shannon Smith
Bob
facinick
Peter Colapietro

Teodoro Villaneuva
Sarvesh Limaye
Shantanu Zadbuke
Duke Manh
Michael Marino

Igor Savin
Jacob Arriola
Jingying Gu
Tim Kolberger
nzdjb

Hannah Vivian Shaw
usman kareemee
watway
Edward Mason
Mateo Carriquí

kataqatsi
Jeff Schroeder
mnm
BBurnworth
Jonathan

Rishabh Poddar
Vitalii Melnychuk
Buck DeFore
Kamarel Malanda
Manuel Vila

Redwood projects (mostly) follow the all-contributions specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome.

