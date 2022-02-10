openbase logo
@reduxjs/toolkit

by reduxjs
1.7.0 (see all)

The official, opinionated, batteries-included toolset for efficient Redux development

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

7.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

214

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/516
karolis-sh
Flixbox
abhinavdc
yannbf
tristanmarsh
chiraggshah
TheSlayer-666

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
6Performant
5Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
4Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Redux Toolkit

GitHub Workflow Status npm version npm downloads

The official, opinionated, batteries-included toolset for efficient Redux development

(Formerly known as "Redux Starter Kit")

Installation

Using Create React App

The recommended way to start new apps with React and Redux Toolkit is by using the official Redux+JS template for Create React App, which takes advantage of React Redux's integration with React components.

npx create-react-app my-app --template redux

Or if you are a TypeScript user, use cra-template-redux-typescript, which is based on that template

npx create-react-app my-app --template redux-typescript

An Existing App

Redux Toolkit is available as a package on NPM for use with a module bundler or in a Node application:

# NPM
npm install @reduxjs/toolkit

# Yarn
yarn add @reduxjs/toolkit

It is also available as a precompiled UMD package that defines a window.RTK global variable. The UMD package can be used as a <script> tag directly.

Purpose

The Redux Toolkit package is intended to be the standard way to write Redux logic. It was originally created to help address three common concerns about Redux:

  • "Configuring a Redux store is too complicated"
  • "I have to add a lot of packages to get Redux to do anything useful"
  • "Redux requires too much boilerplate code"

We can't solve every use case, but in the spirit of create-react-app and apollo-boost, we can try to provide some tools that abstract over the setup process and handle the most common use cases, as well as include some useful utilities that will let the user simplify their application code.

Because of that, this package is deliberately limited in scope. It does not address concepts like "reusable encapsulated Redux modules", folder or file structures, managing entity relationships in the store, and so on.

Redux Toolkit also includes a powerful data fetching and caching capability that we've dubbed "RTK Query". It's included in the package as a separate set of entry points. It's optional, but can eliminate the need to hand-write data fetching logic yourself.

What's Included

Redux Toolkit includes these APIs:

  • configureStore(): wraps createStore to provide simplified configuration options and good defaults. It can automatically combine your slice reducers, adds whatever Redux middleware you supply, includes redux-thunk by default, and enables use of the Redux DevTools Extension.
  • createReducer(): that lets you supply a lookup table of action types to case reducer functions, rather than writing switch statements. In addition, it automatically uses the immer library to let you write simpler immutable updates with normal mutative code, like state.todos[3].completed = true.
  • createAction(): generates an action creator function for the given action type string. The function itself has toString() defined, so that it can be used in place of the type constant.
  • createSlice(): accepts an object of reducer functions, a slice name, and an initial state value, and automatically generates a slice reducer with corresponding action creators and action types.
  • createAsyncThunk: accepts an action type string and a function that returns a promise, and generates a thunk that dispatches pending/resolved/rejected action types based on that promise
  • createEntityAdapter: generates a set of reusable reducers and selectors to manage normalized data in the store
  • The createSelector utility from the Reselect library, re-exported for ease of use.

RTK Query

RTK Query is provided as an optional addon within the @reduxjs/toolkit package. It is purpose-built to solve the use case of data fetching and caching, supplying a compact, but powerful toolset to define an API interface layer for your app. It is intended to simplify common cases for loading data in a web application, eliminating the need to hand-write data fetching & caching logic yourself.

RTK Query is built on top of the Redux Toolkit core for its implementation, using Redux internally for its architecture. Although knowledge of Redux and RTK are not required to use RTK Query, you should explore all of the additional global store management capabilities they provide, as well as installing the Redux DevTools browser extension, which works flawlessly with RTK Query to traverse and replay a timeline of your request & cache behavior.

RTK Query is included within the installation of the core Redux Toolkit package. It is available via either of the two entry points below:

import { createApi } from '@reduxjs/toolkit/query'

/* React-specific entry point that automatically generates
   hooks corresponding to the defined endpoints */
import { createApi } from '@reduxjs/toolkit/query/react'

What's included

RTK Query includes these APIs:

  • createApi(): The core of RTK Query's functionality. It allows you to define a set of endpoints describe how to retrieve data from a series of endpoints, including configuration of how to fetch and transform that data. In most cases, you should use this once per app, with "one API slice per base URL" as a rule of thumb.
  • fetchBaseQuery(): A small wrapper around fetch that aims to simplify requests. Intended as the recommended baseQuery to be used in createApi for the majority of users.
  • <ApiProvider />: Can be used as a Provider if you do not already have a Redux store.
  • setupListeners(): A utility used to enable refetchOnMount and refetchOnReconnect behaviors.

See the RTK Query Overview page for more details on what RTK Query is, what problems it solves, and how to use it.

Documentation

The Redux Toolkit docs are available at https://redux-toolkit.js.org.

100
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Redux is infamous for boilerplate code. This toolkit addresses this issue and adds various, industry-proven, helpers - selectors, memorization. Also comes with TypeScript support and good docs.

3
sultonbekairways
vishnuprasad-95
aswanikv
Felix TietjenHamburg25 Ratings26 Reviews
Front-End developer.
August 18, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Redux used to be pretty hard to use. Now with this toolkit it's suddenly very easy. Abstractions provided by the Redux dev team make the code much more readable and easier to maintain. I can highly recommend @redux-requests/core with this package since it adds even more abstractions for AJAX or fetch requests.

1
CommandLineDesign
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Much needed library to enforce some best practices and reduce boiler plate code in Redux. When I first worked with Redux I felt like the code was really repetitive and had to write too much code to do a simple task. But I'm glad that the same team have introduced Redux Toolkit to reduce the boiler plate and also the bike-shedding associated with having complete freedom to organize code. Redux Toolkit also makes it easier for developers to start using Redux as many best practices are enforced by the toolkit itself. But I think it also makes the developer less aware of what goes on underneath or how redux works. Most working is abstracted away behind new functions Toolkit introduced and also makes some assumptions about how the user will use Redux.

0
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

If you still use Redux in 2021, you should use it together with @reduxjs/toolkit. It’s the recommended way of using Redux in projects nowadays, and it’s really well maintained. I’ve been using it for the past three years in different projects and the amount of code you write is incomparable to the normal boilerplate from Redux. The library also provides implementation under the hood that uses immerjs to proxy your state so you can handle it in a mutable way while the library does it in an immutable way for you. The library has also been keeping up with modern tooling — they recently released RTKQuery, in case you also want it to handle async requests for your providing hooks like React Query, but also caching them in state temporarily.

0
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Finally. Simple, manageable redux that learns from the best state management solutions (easy-peasy, mobx, zustand, context), and is now is the officially recommended way of using redux without all the boilerplate. The creation of reducers, actions, and action creators is greatly simplified and made sanely manageable with the `createSlice` utility. Rock solid exhaustive docs as expected from the core @reduxjs team. Gradually introducing and converting existing reducers with @reduxjs/toolkit in large scale corporate SPA's has made redux a pleasure to work with.

0

