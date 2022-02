Felix Tietjen ● Hamburg ● 25 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Front-End developer.

August 18, 2020

Since it has very recently abandoned redux-saga, this library is now even easier to use. If you're using redux, this library is for you. I can highly recommend the redux toolkit alongside this library, it's a great fit.