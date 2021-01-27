openbase logo
@redux-dynostore/redux-subspace

by ioof-holdings
3.2.1 (see all)

These libraries provide tools for building dynamic Redux stores.

Deprecated!
This library is no longer being maintained. Please see https://github.com/ioof-holdings/redux-dynostore/issues/484 for more details.

Readme

redux-dynostore

Deprecated

This library is no longer being actively maintained.

IOOF has been slowly moving away from the ubiquitous use of Redux as a core piece of our micro-frontend architecture and have been actively replacing the usage of this library with more standard React and JavaScript patterns. Due to some technical constraints, we've also been unable to upgrade to the latest version of the library ourselves for quite some time now, further fuelling our desire to move away from this solution.

At this time, we will be ceasing all maintenance tasks and we recommend that you consider using an alternative library:

If you want to continue using this library, we encourage you to fork this repo and take over maintenance yourself.

Usage

Make a dynostore, including the dynamic enhancers you need:

import dynostore, { dynamicReducers }  from '@redux-dynostore/core'
import { dynamicSagas } from '@redux-dynostore/redux-saga'

const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware()

const store = createStore(reducer, compose(
  applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware),
  dynostore(
    dynamicReducers(),
    dynamicSagas(sagaMiddleware)
  )
))

Make a dynamic component:

import dynamic from '@redux-dynostore/react-redux'
import subspaced from '@redux-dynostore/react-redux-subspace'
import { attachReducer } from '@redux-dynostore/redux-subspace'
import runSaga from '@redux-dynostore/redux-subspace-saga'

export default dynamic('identifier', subspaced(), attachReducer(myReducer), runSaga(mySaga))(MyComponent)

Packages

FAQ

Whats with the name?

It's about adding dynamic features to redux stores… And it sounds like dinosaur. Raaaawwwwwrrrrrr!

Media

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emojis):


Michael Peyper
💬 🐛 💻 📖 💡 🤔 🚇 👀 📦 📢 ⚠️ 🔧
Jonathan Peyper
💬 🐛 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Greg Miller
💡
Ethorsen
💻 📖 ⚠️
Jake88
💻 ⚠️
Nick Smirnov
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

