Deprecated

This library is no longer being actively maintained.

IOOF has been slowly moving away from the ubiquitous use of Redux as a core piece of our micro-frontend architecture and have been actively replacing the usage of this library with more standard React and JavaScript patterns. Due to some technical constraints, we've also been unable to upgrade to the latest version of the library ourselves for quite some time now, further fuelling our desire to move away from this solution.

At this time, we will be ceasing all maintenance tasks and we recommend that you consider using an alternative library:

If you want to continue using this library, we encourage you to fork this repo and take over maintenance yourself.

These libraries provide tools for building dynamic Redux stores.

Usage

Make a dynostore , including the dynamic enhancers you need:

import dynostore, { dynamicReducers } from '@redux-dynostore/core' import { dynamicSagas } from '@redux-dynostore/redux-saga' const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware() const store = createStore(reducer, compose( applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware), dynostore( dynamicReducers(), dynamicSagas(sagaMiddleware) ) ))

Make a dynamic component:

import dynamic from '@redux-dynostore/react-redux' import subspaced from '@redux-dynostore/react-redux-subspace' import { attachReducer } from '@redux-dynostore/redux-subspace' import runSaga from '@redux-dynostore/redux-subspace-saga' export default dynamic( 'identifier' , subspaced(), attachReducer(myReducer), runSaga(mySaga))(MyComponent)

Packages

@redux-dynostore/core : The core package for redux-dynostore

: The core package for redux-dynostore @redux-dynostore/react-redux : React bindings to simplify usage in react projects

: React bindings to simplify usage in react projects @redux-dynostore/redux-saga : Dynamic enhancer to run sagas

: Dynamic enhancer to run sagas @redux-dynostore/redux-subspace : redux-subspace extensions

: redux-subspace extensions @redux-dynostore/react-redux-subspace : react-redux-subspace extentions

: react-redux-subspace extentions @redux-dynostore/redux-subspace-saga : redux-subspace-saga extensions

FAQ

Whats with the name?

It's about adding dynamic features to redux stores… And it sounds like dinosaur. Raaaawwwwwrrrrrr!

