Favicons Webpack Plugin

Leverages on favicons to automatically generate your favicons for you.

Installation

Install the plugin and favicons with npm:

npm install --save-dev favicons favicons-webpack-plugin

Zero Config Usage

Add your base logo as logo.png file to you webpack context folder. (By default the context is the current working directory)

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'favicons-webpack-plugin' ) plugins : [ new FaviconsWebpackPlugin() ]

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'favicons-webpack-plugin' ) ... plugins: [ new FaviconsWebpackPlugin( '/path/to/logo.png' ) ]

The default configuration will automatically generate webapp manifest files along with 44 different icon formats as appropriate for iOS devices, Android devices, Windows Phone and various desktop browsers out of your single logo.png .

Tip: You might want to fine tune what vendors to support.

A Note on Path Resolution

Under the hood, Webpack resolves the path to logo according to the following rules:

If /path/to/logo is absolute, there is nothing to resolve and the path specified is used as is.

If ./path/to/logo is relative, it's resolved with respect to Webpack's context , which defaults to process.cwd() .

If path/to/logo is neither explicitly relative nor absolute, Webpack attempts to resolve it according to resolve.modules , which defaults to modules: ["node_modules"] .

HTML Injection

In combination with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:

< link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "57x57" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "60x60" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "72x72" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "76x76" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "114x114" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "120x120" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "144x144" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "152x152" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "167x167" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-167x167.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "180x180" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "1024x1024" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-1024x1024.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-320x460.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x920.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 568px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x1096.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 375px) and (device-height: 667px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-750x1294.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1182x2208.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1242x2148.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-748x1024.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1496x2048.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-768x1004.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "16x16" href = "/assets/favicon-16x16.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "32x32" href = "/assets/favicon-32x32.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "228x228" href = "/assets/coast-228x228.png" > < link rel = "manifest" href = "/assets/manifest.json" > < link rel = "shortcut icon" href = "/assets/favicon.ico" > < link rel = "yandex-tableau-widget" href = "/assets/yandex-browser-manifest.json" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content = "yes" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content = "black-translucent" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-title" > < meta name = "application-name" > < meta name = "mobile-web-app-capable" content = "yes" > < meta name = "msapplication-TileColor" content = "#fff" > < meta name = "msapplication-TileImage" content = "/assets/mstile-144x144.png" > < meta name = "msapplication-config" content = "/assets/browserconfig.xml" > < meta name = "theme-color" content = "#fff" >

Advanced Usage

plugins: [ new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({ logo : './src/logo.png' , cache : true , publicPath : '/static' , outputPath : '/public/static' , prefix : 'assets/' , inject : true , favicons : { ... } }) ]

To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.

The options specified under favicons: are handed over as is to favicons, except that if appName , appDescription , version , developerName or developerURL are left undefined , they will be automatically inferred respectively from name , description , version , author.name and author.url as defined in the nearest package.json if available. To disable automatically retrieving metadata from package.json , simply set to null the properties you want to omit.

Examples

Basic

const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'favicons-webpack-plugin' ) plugins : [ new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({ logo : './src/logo.png' , mode : 'webapp' , devMode : 'webapp' , favicons : { appName : 'my-app' , appDescription : 'My awesome App' , developerName : 'Me' , developerURL : null , background : '#ddd' , theme_color : '#333' , icons : { coast : false , yandex : false } } }) ]

To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.

Handling Multiple HTML Files

const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'favicons-webpack-plugin' ) const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ) const { basename } = require ( 'path' ) ... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : 'a.html.tmpl' , filename : 'a.html' , }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : 'b.html.tmpl' , filename : 'b.html' , }), new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'logo.svg' , inject : htmlPlugin => basename(htmlPlugin.options.filename) === 'a.html' , }), ],

Compilation Modes

Modes allow you to choose a very fast simplified favicon compilation or a production ready favicon compilation

By default or if the favicons mode option is set to auto the favicon compilation depends on the webpack mode:

If the webpack mode is set to development the favicons mode will use a quick light favicons build.

If the webpack mode is set to production the favicons mode will use a full webapp favicons build.

This behaviour can be adjusted by setting the favicons mode and devMode options.

Custom manifests

The manifest options allows to overwrite values of the generated manifest.json with own values

const FaviconsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'favicons-webpack-plugin' ) plugins : [ new FaviconsWebpackPlugin({ logo : './src/logo.png' , mode : 'webapp' , manifest : './src/manifest.json' }) ]

Compatibility

favicons-webpack-plugin 2.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 3.x

favicons-webpack-plugin 3.x - 4.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 4.x

favicons-webpack-plugin 5.x is compatible with html-webpack-plugin 5.x

Changelog

Take a look at the CHANGELOG.md.

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.

Please keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.