Ajv JSON schema validator

The fastest JSON validator for Node.js and browser.

Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 (draft-04 support requires ajv-draft-04 package) and JSON Type Definition RFC8927.

Documentation

All documentation is available on the Ajv website.

Some useful site links:

Performance

Ajv generates code to turn JSON Schemas into super-fast validation functions that are efficient for v8 optimization.

Currently Ajv is the fastest and the most standard compliant validator according to these benchmarks:

Performance of different validators by json-schema-benchmark:

Features

Install

To install version 8:

npm install ajv

Getting started

Try it in the Node.js REPL: https://runkit.com/npm/ajv

In JavaScript:

import Ajv from "ajv" const Ajv = require ( "ajv" ) const ajv = new Ajv() const schema = { type : "object" , properties : { foo : { type : "integer" }, bar : { type : "string" } }, required : [ "foo" ], additionalProperties : false , } const data = { foo : 1 , bar : "abc" } const validate = ajv.compile(schema) const valid = validate(data) if (!valid) console .log(validate.errors)

Learn how to use Ajv and see more examples in the Guide: getting started

Changes history

See https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv/releases

Please note: Changes in version 8.0.0

Version 7.0.0

Version 6.0.0.

