Powerful, lightweight and fully customizable carousel component for React apps.
I don't have any time available to keep maintaining this package. If you have any request, try to sort it within the community. I'm able to merge pull requests that look safe from time to time but no commitment on timelines here. Feel free to fork it and publish under other name if you are in a hurry or to use another component.
http://leandrowd.github.io/react-responsive-carousel/
Check it out these cool demos created using storybook. The source code for each example is available here
Customize it yourself:
yarn add react-responsive-carousel
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import "react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css"; // requires a loader
import { Carousel } from 'react-responsive-carousel';
class DemoCarousel extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Carousel>
<div>
<img src="assets/1.jpeg" />
<p className="legend">Legend 1</p>
</div>
<div>
<img src="assets/2.jpeg" />
<p className="legend">Legend 2</p>
</div>
<div>
<img src="assets/3.jpeg" />
<p className="legend">Legend 3</p>
</div>
</Carousel>
);
}
});
ReactDOM.render(<DemoCarousel />, document.querySelector('.demo-carousel'));
// Don't forget to include the css in your page
// Using webpack or parcel with a style loader
// import styles from 'react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css';
// Using html tag:
// <link rel="stylesheet" href="<NODE_MODULES_FOLDER>/react-responsive-carousel/lib/styles/carousel.min.css"/>
|Name
|Value
|Description
|ariaLabel
string
|Define the
aria-label attribute for the root carousel element. The default is
undefined, skipping the attribute from markup.
|axis
'horizontal',
'vertical'
|Define the direction of the slider, defaults to
'horizontal'.
|autoFocus
boolean
|Force focus on the carousel when it renders.
|autoPlay
boolean
|Change the slide automatically based on
interval prop.
|centerMode
boolean
|Center the current item and set the slide width based on
centerSlidePercentage.
|centerSlidePercentage
number
|Define the width percentage relative to the carousel width when
centerMode is
true.
|dynamicHeight
boolean
|The height of the items will not be fixed.
|emulateTouch
boolean
|Enable swipe on non-touch screens when
swipeable is
true.
|infiniteLoop
boolean
|Going after the last item will move back to the first slide.
|interval
number
|Interval in milliseconds to automatically go to the next item when
autoPlay is true, defaults to
3000.
|labels
object
|Apply
aria-label on carousel with an
object with the properties
leftArrow,
rightArrow and
item. The default is
{leftArrow: 'previous slide / item', rightArrow: 'next slide / item', item: 'slide item'}.
|onClickItem
function
|Callback to handle a click event on a slide, receives the current index and item as arguments.
|onClickThumb
function
|Callback to handle a click event on a thumb, receives the current index and item as arguments.
|onChange
function
|Callback to handle every time the selected item changes, receives the current index and item as arguments.
|onSwipeStart
function
|Callback to handle when the swipe starts, receives a touch event as argument.
|onSwipeEnd
function
|Callback to handle when the swipe ends, receives a touch event as argument.
|onSwipeMove
function
|Callback triggered on every movement while swiping, receives a touch event as argument.
|preventMovementUntilSwipeScrollTolerance
boolean
|Don't let the carousel scroll until the user swipe to the value specified on
swipeScrollTolerance.
|renderArrowPrev
function
|Render custom previous arrow. Receives a click handler, a
boolean that shows if there's a previous item, and the accessibility label as arguments.
|renderArrowNext
function
|Render custom previous arrow. Receives a click handler, a
boolean that shows if there's a next item, and the accessibility label as arguments.
|renderIndicator
function
|Render custom indicator. Receives a click handler, a
boolean that shows if the item is selected, the item index, and the accessibility label as arguments.
|renderItem
function
|Render a custom item. Receives an item of the carousel, and an
object with the
isSelected property as arguments.
|renderThumbs
function
|Render prop to show the thumbs, receives the carousel items as argument. Get the
img tag of each item of the slider, and render it by default.
|selectedItem
number
|Set the selected item, defaults to
0.
|showArrows
boolean
|Enable previous and next arrow, defaults to
true.
|showStatus
boolean
|Enable status of the current item to the total, defaults to
true.
|showIndicators
boolean
|Enable indicators to select items, defaults to
true.
|showThumbs
boolean
|Enable thumbs, defaults to
true.
|statusFormatter
function
|Formatter that returns the status as a
string, receives the current item and the total count as arguments. Defaults to
{currentItem} of {total} format.
|stopOnHover
boolean
|The slide will not change by
autoPlay on hover, defaults to
true.
|swipeable
boolean
|Enable the user to swipe the carousel, defaults to
true.
|swipeScrollTolerance
number
|How many pixels it's needed to change the slide when swiping, defaults to
5.
|thumbWidth
number
|Width of the thumb, defaults to
80.
|transitionTime
number
|Duration of the animation of changing slides.
|useKeyboardArrows
boolean
|Enable the arrows to move the slider when focused.
|verticalSwipe
'natural',
'standard'
|Set the mode of swipe when the axis is
'vertical'. The default is
'standard'.
|width
number or
string
|The width of the carousel, defaults to
100%.
By default, each slide will be rendered as passed as children. If you need to customize them, use the prop
renderItem.
renderItem: (item: React.ReactNode, options?: { isSelected: boolean }) => React.ReactNode;
By default, thumbs are generated extracting the images in each slide. If you don't have images on your slides or if you prefer a different thumbnail, use the method
renderThumbs to return a new list of images to be used as thumbs.
renderThumbs: (children: React.ReactChild[]) => React.ReactChild[]
By default, simple arrows are rendered on each side. If you need to customize them and the css is not enough, use the
renderArrowPrev and
renderArrowNext. The click handler is passed as argument to the prop and needs to be added as click handler in the custom arrow.
renderArrowPrev: (clickHandler: () => void, hasPrev: boolean, label: string) => React.ReactNode;
renderArrowNext: (clickHandler: () => void, hasNext: boolean, label: string) => React.ReactNode;
By default, indicators will be rendered as those small little dots in the bottom part of the carousel. To customize them, use the
renderIndicator prop.
renderIndicator: (
clickHandler: (e: React.MouseEvent | React.KeyboardEvent) => void,
isSelected: boolean,
index: number,
label: string
) => React.ReactNode;
If none of the previous options are enough, you can build your own controls for the carousel. Check an example at http://react-responsive-carousel.js.org/storybook/?path=/story/02-advanced--with-external-controls
By default, the carousel uses the traditional 'slide' style animation. There is also a built in fade animation, which can be used by passing
'fade' to the
animationHandler prop. *note: the 'fade' animation does not support swiping animations, so you may want to set
swipeable to
false
If you would like something completely custom, you can pass custom animation handler functions to
animationHandler,
swipeAnimationHandler, and
stopSwipingHandler. The animation handler functions accept props and state, and return styles for the contain list, default slide style, selected slide style, and previous slide style. Take a look at the fade animation handler for an idea of how they work:
const fadeAnimationHandler: AnimationHandler = (props, state): AnimationHandlerResponse => {
const transitionTime = props.transitionTime + 'ms';
const transitionTimingFunction = 'ease-in-out';
let slideStyle: React.CSSProperties = {
position: 'absolute',
display: 'block',
zIndex: -2,
minHeight: '100%',
opacity: 0,
top: 0,
right: 0,
left: 0,
bottom: 0,
transitionTimingFunction: transitionTimingFunction,
msTransitionTimingFunction: transitionTimingFunction,
MozTransitionTimingFunction: transitionTimingFunction,
WebkitTransitionTimingFunction: transitionTimingFunction,
OTransitionTimingFunction: transitionTimingFunction,
};
if (!state.swiping) {
slideStyle = {
...slideStyle,
WebkitTransitionDuration: transitionTime,
MozTransitionDuration: transitionTime,
OTransitionDuration: transitionTime,
transitionDuration: transitionTime,
msTransitionDuration: transitionTime,
};
}
return {
slideStyle,
selectedStyle: { ...slideStyle, opacity: 1, position: 'relative' },
prevStyle: { ...slideStyle },
};
};
If your carousel is about videos, keep in mind that it's up to you to control which videos will play. Using the
renderItem prop, you will get information saying if the slide is selected or not and can use that to change the video state. Only play videos on selected slides to avoid issues. Check an example at http://react-responsive-carousel.js.org/storybook/?path=/story/02-advanced--youtube-autoplay-with-custom-thumbs
=======================
The contributing guide contains details on how to create pull requests and setup your dev environment. Please read it before contributing!
=======================
When raising an issue, please add as much details as possible. Screenshots, video recordings, or anything else that can make it easier to reproduce the bug you are reporting.
=======================