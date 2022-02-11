@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components-config

Monorepo of Red Hat Cloud services Components for applications in a React.js environment.
To contribute to docs and run the docs developemnt environment, please follow these guides.
Patternfly packages require some ehancements to be done in order to properly treeshake your bundles. You can either use direct imports or plugin that does that for you, there are actually 2 plugins to do this
Since Patternfly requires a bit of custom settings you should use
babel-plugin-transform-imports. Change your babel to be JS file
babel.config.js and add these changes to it
// This is required because of how PF is using their css modules.
// This `extensions` will be removed in future, we'll have to come up with some other clever way of doing this
require.extensions['.css'] = () => undefined;
const path = require('path');
const glob = require('glob');
// list of custom named exports, this is just a few, and you should probably update it to fit your project
const mapper = {
TextVariants: 'Text',
DropdownPosition: 'dropdownConstants',
EmptyStateVariant: 'EmptyState',
TextListItemVariants: 'TextListItem',
TextListVariants: 'TextList'
};
module.exports = {
presets: [
// list of your presets goes here
],
plugins: [
// your other plugins
[
'transform-imports',
{
'@patternfly/react-core': {
transform: (importName) => {
const files = glob.sync(
path.resolve(
__dirname,
// you can use `js` or `esm`
`./node_modules/@patternfly/react-core/dist/js/**/${mapper[
importName
] || importName}.js`
)
);
if (files.length > 0) {
return files[0].replace(/.*(?=@patternfly)/, '');
} else {
throw `File with importName ${importName} does not exist`;
}
},
preventFullImport: false,
skipDefaultConversion: true
}
},
'react-core'
],
[
'transform-imports',
{
'@patternfly/react-icons': {
transform: (importName) =>
// you can use `js` or `esm`
`@patternfly/react-icons/dist/js/icons/${importName
.split(/(?=[A-Z])/)
.join('-')
.toLowerCase()}`,
preventFullImport: true
}
},
'react-icons'
]
}
If you see Jest errors after applying transform-imports plugin you should add to your Jest config
"transformIgnorePatterns": [ "/node_modules/(?!@redhat-cloud-services)" ],
Since this is monorepo repository it has some special requirements how to run tasks. This repository is using lerna, so if you have newer version of npm you can run
npx lerna $TASK where $TASK is one of lerna commands.
These tasks are preconfigured
npm start - will perform start in all packages, you can change the scope by calling
npm start -- --scope=pckg_name to run start in
pckg_name
npm run build - will perform build in all packages, you can change the scope by calling
npm start -- --scope=pckg_name to run start in
pckg_name
npm run clean - to remove all node modules in root and in packages folder
npm run bootstrap - to install packages correctly (will link local dependencies as well)
npm run test - to run tests locally
npm run watch - similiar to start, but will emit files to disk (good for local links)
npm run playground - to launch local demo on port 8080
There are two ways to test changes from packages in this repository in other applications: Using
npm link or
yalc.
npm link
Run
npm install in the root of the
frontend-components working copy
Remove
react and
react-dom from
node_modules
rm -rf node_modules/react; rm -rf node_modules/react-dom
This is because we want to use hooks and different reacts are not playing nicely with hooks facebook/react/issues/15315
Link
react and
react-dom from your application. Running from folder that contains your application and frontend components. Running
ls in this folder would yield
<application-folder> insights-proxy frontend-components
ln -s $PWD/<application-folder>/node_modules/react frontend-components/node_modules/react
ln -s $PWD/<application-folder>/node_modules/react-dom frontend-components/node_modules/react-dom
cd packages/components and run
npm link*
npm link @redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components*
After these steps the package you want to test should be linked and the last
npm link command should have returned the paths it linked the package from.
When linked successfully you can build the package(s) by running either
npm start -- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components or
npm run build -- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components in the
frontend-components working copy.
Both will build the
@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components package, to build all packages run these commands without
-- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components.*
Once the packages are built the application the package is linked in should also be able to build and include any changes made locally in the
frontend-components packages.
* Depending on what package you are working on this arguments need to change accordingly.
yalc
yalc acts as very simple local repository for your locally developed packages that you want to share across your local environment.
npm install -g yalc.
npm install in the root of the
frontend-components working copy.
cd packages/components and run
yalc publish*
yalc add @redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components*
After these steps the package you want to test should be linked and the
yalc add command should have returned the paths it linked the package from.
When added successfully you can build the package(s) by running
npm run build -- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components in the
frontend-components working copy and pushing by going into the directory of the package and running
yalc push.
yalc does not watch the files, but if you would like to do this automatically you can build the package(s) by running:
npm start -- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components and having a separate terminal that does the local publishing of the packages by running:
watch -n 0.5 yalc publish --push --changed. This will publish the package only when there are changes.
To build all packages run these commands without
-- --scope=@redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components.*
Once the packages are built the application the package is linked in should also be able to build and include any changes made locally in the
frontend-components packages.
To remove the package info from package.json and yalc.lock, run
yalc remove @redhat-cloud-services/frontend-components to remove a single package; or
yalc remove --all to remove all packages from a project.
* Depending on what package you are working on this arguments need to change accordingly.
If none package suits scope of new changes, we need to create new package by creating folder inside
packages and running
npm init in it.
Webhooks are enabled to trigger releases on travis from comment on merged PR. If you are member of group responsible for releases you can add new commnent to merged PR
Release minor,
Release bugfix or
Release in order to trigger new release.
You can also draft a release by adding label
release or
release minor and once this PR is merged new release will be triggered.
Typescript build has been finally introduced to the repository. All modules will be eventually refactored into typescript. When refactoring, or creating new modules, please follow these instructions when creating types:
omit or
extends when developing with typescript. A nice example is generating JSX from array structure, but for some reason, extension/exclustion of the interface is required.
import React from 'react';
import { AlertProps, AlertVariant } from '@patternfly/react-core';
/**
* Custom component wrapper from FEC
* It has a description prop which is mapped to the PF Alert children prop
* */
interface AlertWrapper extends AlertProps {
description?: string
}
/**
* Local type which builds on FEC defined type
*/
interface LocalAlertType extends AlertWrapper {
id: string
}
const CustomComponent: React.ComponentType = ({ data }) => {
const alertsStructure: LocalAlertType[] = data.map(({ uuid, status, title, message }) => ({
id: uuid,
variant: status === 500 ? AlertVariant.danger : AlertVariant.info,
title,
description: message
}));
return alertsStructure.map(({ id, ...props }) => <AlertWrapper key={id} {...props} />);
};
Omit generic. Exclusion might be required because the wrapper is setting a prop by default.
import React from 'react';
import { Alert, AlertProps, AlertVariant } from '@patternfly/react-core';
export interface AlertWrapperProps extends Omit<AlertProps, 'variant'> {
specificRequiredProp: React.ReactNode
}
const AlertWrapper: React.FunctionComponent<AlertWrapperProps> = ({ specificRequiredProp, ...props }) => (
<div>
<span>{specificRequiredProp}</span>
<Alert {...props} variant={AlertVariant.danger} />
</div>
);
export default AlertWrapper;
import React from 'react';
import { Alert, AlertProps, AlertVariant } from '@patternfly/react-core';
export type CustomType = 'A' | 'B' | 2 | 'something'
export interface CustomInterface {
a: string,
b?: number
}
export interface AlertWrapperProps extends Omit<AlertProps, 'variant'> {
nestedNonPrimitiveType: CustomType
nestedNonPrimitiveInterface: CustomInterface
nestedNonPrimitiveArray: CustomType[]
}
const AlertWrapper: React.FunctionComponent<AlertWrapperProps> = ({ specificRequiredProp, ...props }) => (
<div>
<span>{specificRequiredProp}</span>
<Alert {...props} variant={AlertVariant.danger} />
</div>
);
export default AlertWrapper;
export interface AlertWrapperProps extends Omit<AlertProps, 'variant'> {
/**
* Alert id
*/
id: string,
/**
* A content displayed as Patternfly Alert children
*/
description: React.ReactNode
}
For a variety of reasons, we avoid certain constructs, and use some of our own. Among them:
for (var i = 0, n = str.length; i < 10; i++) { }
if (x < 10) { }
function f(x: number, y: string): void { }
(i.e. use var x = 1; var y = 2; over var x = 1, y = 2;).
import A from './a' // <- not migrated to TS, has to be migrated first
index file in the appropriate folder is migrated to TS. If not, do it.
- index.js
+ index.ts