React components for Recurly.js

Documentation

Documentation & Reference

Recurly.js Documentation

Examples

Interactive Demo

A great way to get started is to try the interactive demo in our documentation, and look through the demo source on GitHub.

Installation

Install this package with npm

npm install @recurly/react-recurly

Then, include recurly.js in your application via our CDN.

< script src = "https://js.recurly.com/v4/recurly.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://js.recurly.com/v4/recurly.css" >

Implementation Guide

In this guide, we will cover the steps necessary to create a payment form that will submit your user's payment information to Recurly.

ℹ️ If you haven't yet, please review the Recurly.js documentation. This will give you a solid understanding of the total capabilities of the library before we begin implementing some of its features in React.

To start, we will use the <RecurlyProvider /> component to set our public key.

import React from 'react' ; import { RecurlyProvider } from '@recurly/react-recurly' ; function App ( ) { return ( < RecurlyProvider publicKey = "MY_PUBLIC_KEY" /> ); }

Now we can set up our payment form. For this, we will use Recurly.js Elements. First, we will use the <Elements /> component to group our Elements together. We'll also create a <MyPaymentForm /> component to contain our payment form.

import React from 'react' ; import { RecurlyProvider, Elements } from '@recurly/react-recurly' ; import { MyPaymentForm } from './my-payment-form' ; function App ( ) { return ( < RecurlyProvider publicKey = "MY_PUBLIC_KEY" > < Elements > < MyPaymentForm /> </ Elements > </ RecurlyProvider > ); }

Within our new <MyPaymentForm /> component, we'll add a <CardElement /> which will render a secure card element. We'll also add inputs for our users' name. To let react-recurly know that we want to use these fields, we'll use a data-recurly attribute. To include additional properties, see this billing fields table.

import React from 'react' ; import { CardElement } from '@recurly/react-recurly' ; export function MyPaymentForm ( props ) { return ( <form> <input type="text" data-recurly="first_name" placeholder="First name" /> <input type="text" data-recurly="last_name" placeholder="Last name" /> <CardElement /> </form> ); }

We are now ready to add the final step: getting a token. When our users submit our form, we want to send their payment information to Recurly, which will return a token. We'll then keep this token to use in the Recurly API.

To accomplish this, we will use the useRecurly hook. This hook returns a Recurly.js instance, on which we will call recurly.token. Since this function expects a <form> , we will create a React ref to pass to it.

import React from 'react' ; import { CardElement, useRecurly } from '@recurly/react-recurly' ; export function MyPaymentForm ( props ) { const formRef = React.useRef(); const recurly = useRecurly(); function handleSubmit ( event ) { event.preventDefault(); recurly.token(formRef.current, (err, token) => { if (err) { } else { } }); } return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit} ref={formRef}> <input type="text" data-recurly="first_name" placeholder="First name" /> <input type="text" data-recurly="last_name" placeholder="Last name" /> <CardElement /> </form> ); }

With that, we have implemented the essential components of a payment form using react-recurly. The tokens generated above may be used on any billing_info object in the Recurly API.

Additional Usage

React-recurly also includes a useCheckoutPricing hook for generating a pricing preview before checking out.

import { useCheckoutPricing, RecurlyProvider } from '@recurly/react-recurly' ; function PricingPreview ( ) { const initialPricingInput = { subscriptions : [ { plan : 'my-plan' } ] }; const [{ price, loading }, setCheckoutPricing] = useCheckoutPricing(initialPricingInput); if (!loading) { return < div > {price.now.subtotal} </ div > }; }; export default function MyApp ( ) { <RecurlyProvider> < PricingPreview /> </ RecurlyProvider > };

For more details, see the useCheckoutPricing Documentation.

Additional resources

Licence

MIT