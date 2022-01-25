openbase logo
@recogito/recogito-js

by recogito
1.6.1 (see all)

A JavaScript library for text annotation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

263

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Be the first to rate

Readme




A JavaScript library for text annotation. Use it to add annotation functionality to a web page, or as a toolbox for building your own, completely custom annotation apps. Try the online demo or see the API reference.


Screenshot


Installing

If you use npm, npm install @recogito/recogito-js and 

import { Recogito } from '@recogito/recogito-js';

import '@recogito/recogito-js/dist/recogito.min.css';

const r = new Recogito({ content: 'my-content' });

Otherwise download the latest release and include it in your web page.

<link href="recogito.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="recogito.min.js"></script>

Using

<body>
  <pre id="my-content">My text to annotate.</pre>
  <script type="text/javascript">
    (function() {
      var r = Recogito.init({
        content: document.getElementById('my-content') // ID or DOM element
      });

      // Add an event handler  
      r.on('createAnnotation', function(annotation) { /** **/ });
    })();
  </script>
</body>

Full documentation is on the Wiki. Questions? Feedack? Feature requests? Join the RecogitoJS chat on Gitter.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/recogito/recogito-js

License

BSD 3-Clause (= feel free to use this code in whatever way you wish. But keep the attribution/license file, and if this code breaks something, don't complain to us :-)

