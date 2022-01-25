







A JavaScript library for text annotation. Use it to add annotation functionality to a web page, or as a toolbox for building your own, completely custom annotation apps. Try the online demo or see the API reference.

Installing

If you use npm, npm install @recogito/recogito-js and

import { Recogito } from '@recogito/recogito-js' ; import '@recogito/recogito-js/dist/recogito.min.css' ; const r = new Recogito({ content : 'my-content' });

Otherwise download the latest release and include it in your web page.

< link href = "recogito.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "recogito.min.js" > </ script >

Using

< body > < pre id = "my-content" > My text to annotate. </ pre > < script type = "text/javascript" > ( function ( ) { var r = Recogito.init({ content : document .getElementById( 'my-content' ) }); r.on( 'createAnnotation' , function ( annotation ) { }); })(); </ script > </ body >

Full documentation is on the Wiki. Questions? Feedack? Feature requests? Join the RecogitoJS chat on Gitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause (= feel free to use this code in whatever way you wish. But keep the attribution/license file, and if this code breaks something, don't complain to us :-)