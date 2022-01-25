openbase logo
@recogito/annotorious

by recogito
2.6.0

A JavaScript library for image annotation

Readme



A JavaScript image annotation library. Add drawing, commenting and labeling functionality to images in Web pages with just a few lines of code. Weighs less than 300kB. See the project website for details and live demos.

Installing

If you use npm, npm install @recogito/annotorious and 

import { Annotorious } from '@recogito/annotorious';

import '@recogito/annotorious/dist/annotorious.min.css';

const anno = new Annotorious({ image: 'hallstatt' }); // image element or ID

Otherwise download the latest release and include it in your web page.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="annotorious.min.css">
<script src="annotorious.min.js"></script>

Using

<body>
  <div id="content">
    <img id="hallstatt" src="640px-Hallstatt.jpg">
  </div>
  <script>
    (function() {
      var anno = Annotorious.init({
        image: 'hallstatt'
      });

      anno.loadAnnotations('annotations.w3c.json');
    })()
  </script>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="annotorious.min.js"></script>
</body>

Full documentation is on the project website. Questions? Feedack? Feature requests? Join the Annotorious chat on Gitter.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/recogito/annotorious

License

BSD 3-Clause (= feel free to use this code in whatever way you wish. But keep the attribution/license file, and if this code breaks something, don't complain to us :-)

Who's Using Annotorious

NHS Wales Logo   MicroPasts Logo

Using Annotorious? Let us know!

