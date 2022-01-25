





A JavaScript image annotation library. Add drawing, commenting and labeling functionality to images in Web pages with just a few lines of code. Weighs less than 300kB. See the project website for details and live demos.

Installing

If you use npm, npm install @recogito/annotorious and

import { Annotorious } from '@recogito/annotorious' ; import '@recogito/annotorious/dist/annotorious.min.css' ; const anno = new Annotorious({ image : 'hallstatt' });

Otherwise download the latest release and include it in your web page.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "annotorious.min.css" > < script src = "annotorious.min.js" > </ script >

Using

< body > < div id = "content" > < img id = "hallstatt" src = "640px-Hallstatt.jpg" > </ div > < script > ( function () { var anno = Annotorious.init({ image: 'hallstatt' }); anno.loadAnnotations( 'annotations.w3c.json' ); })() </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "annotorious.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Full documentation is on the project website. Questions? Feedack? Feature requests? Join the Annotorious chat on Gitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause (= feel free to use this code in whatever way you wish. But keep the attribution/license file, and if this code breaks something, don't complain to us :-)

Who's Using Annotorious

Using Annotorious? Let us know!