Set of helpers to deal with React applications using our Babel config.

Install

$ yarn add @rebox/web

API

type TBuildWebAppReleaseOptions = { entryPointPath: string , htmlTemplatePath: string , outputPath: string , browsersList?: string [], globalConstants?: { [key: string ]: string }, globalAliases?: { [key: string ]: string }, props?: TJsonValue, isQuiet?: boolean , shouldGenerateSourceMaps?: boolean , shouldGenerateBundleAnalyzerReport?: boolean } const buildWebAppRelease: ( userOptions: TBuildWebAppReleaseOptions ) => Promise < void >

type TRunWebAppOptions = { entryPointPath: string , htmlTemplatePath: string , browsersList?: string [], assetsPath?: string , props?: TJsonValue, isQuiet?: boolean , shouldOpenBrowser?: boolean } const runWebApp: ( options: TRunWebAppOptions ) => Promise < () => Promise < void >>

Usage

import { FC } from 'react' export type TApp = { color: string } export const App: FC<TApp> = ( { color } ) => ( <h1 style={{ color }}>Test< /h1> )

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > Test </ title > < style > body { margin : 0 } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

import { buildWebAppRelease } from '@rebox/web' await buildWebAppRelease({ entryPointPath: './App.tsx' , htmlTemplatePath: './template.html' , outputPath: './build/' , props: { color: '#ff0000' } })