Evgeny Zakharov

2 months ago

Great Documentation Performant Responsive Maintainers

This is a good alternative to Effector. It has a lot of good features that is must have for every state-management library. But I think its API is too imperative in some cases. So, I don't like the syntax. Anyway, it's still better than most of state managers.