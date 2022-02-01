Typesafe GraphQL operations and fragments in ReasonML
Language level GraphQL primitives
Building block for GraphQL clients
100% type safe
graphql-ppx needs your graphql schema to be available in the form of a
graphql_schema.json file.
The easiest way to add this to your project is using an
introspection query
to your backend. You can do this using
get-graphql-schema:
npx get-graphql-schema ENDPOINT_URL -j > graphql_schema.json
With
ENDPOINT_URL being the URL of your GraphQL endpoint.
graphql-ppx will generate a
.graphql_ppx_cache folder alongside your JSON
schema to optimize parsing performance. If you're using a version control
system, you don't need to check it in.
The next pages will provide further installation instructions whether you are
using
graphql-ppx with Bucklescript or using Reason Native.
First, add it to you dependencies using
npm or
yarn:
yarn add @reasonml-community/graphql-ppx --dev
# or
npm install @reasonml-community/graphql-ppx --saveDev
Second, add it to
ppx-flags and
bs-dependencies in your
bsconfig.json:
"ppx-flags": ["@reasonml-community/graphql-ppx/ppx"],
"bs-dependencies": ["@reasonml-community/graphql-ppx"]
The Bucklescript version of
graphql-ppx was almost completely rewritten for the
1.0 release, with many improvements and changes. This documentation will focus
on the API of the bucklescript version. This means that most of the examples
won't apply for the Reason Native version. Please take a look at the
old documentation.
At the same time we welcome contributions to modernize the Reason Native version
of
graphql-ppx
:::
You need to provide the following dependency in your
esy.json file
{
"dependencies": {
"graphql-ppx": "*"
},
"resolutions": {
"graphql-ppx": "reasonml-community/graphql-ppx:esy.json#<use latest stable commit from master>"
}
}
and update your
dune file:
Make your first query:
[%graphql {|
query UserQuery {
user {
id
name
}
}
|}];
%graphql(`
query UserQuery {
user {
id
name
}
}
`)
