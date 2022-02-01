



Typesafe GraphQL operations and fragments in ReasonML

Documentation

Features

Language level GraphQL primitives

Building block for GraphQL clients

100% type safe

Installation

Schema

graphql-ppx needs your graphql schema to be available in the form of a graphql_schema.json file.

The easiest way to add this to your project is using an introspection query to your backend. You can do this using get-graphql-schema :

npx get-graphql-schema ENDPOINT_URL -j > graphql_schema.json

With ENDPOINT_URL being the URL of your GraphQL endpoint.

Cache

graphql-ppx will generate a .graphql_ppx_cache folder alongside your JSON schema to optimize parsing performance. If you're using a version control system, you don't need to check it in.

The next pages will provide further installation instructions whether you are using graphql-ppx with Bucklescript or using Reason Native.

Bucklescript

First, add it to you dependencies using npm or yarn :

yarn add @reasonml-community/graphql-ppx --dev npm install @reasonml-community/graphql-ppx --saveDev

Second, add it to ppx-flags and bs-dependencies in your bsconfig.json :

"ppx-flags" : [ "@reasonml-community/graphql-ppx/ppx" ], "bs-dependencies" : [ "@reasonml-community/graphql-ppx" ]

Native

The Bucklescript version of graphql-ppx was almost completely rewritten for the 1.0 release, with many improvements and changes. This documentation will focus on the API of the bucklescript version. This means that most of the examples won't apply for the Reason Native version. Please take a look at the old documentation. At the same time we welcome contributions to modernize the Reason Native version of graphql-ppx :::

You need to provide the following dependency in your esy.json file

{ "dependencies" : { "graphql-ppx" : "*" }, "resolutions" : { "graphql-ppx" : "reasonml-community/graphql-ppx:esy.json#<use latest stable commit from master>" } }

and update your dune file:

Usage

Make your first query:

Reason

[%graphql {| query UserQuery { user { id name } } |}];

ReScript

%graphql(` query UserQuery { user { id name } } `)

Roadmap

Contributing

We'd love your help improving graphql-ppx !

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to everyone who contributed to graphql-ppx !

This project builds upon mhallin/graphql_ppx. It wouldn't be possible without great work of mhallin/graphql_ppx contributors. 1