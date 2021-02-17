Testing, printing, coloring, and other tools to effectively write native Reason code.
@reason-native/rely: Native Jest style API.
@reason-native/console: A web-influenced polymorphic console API for native
Console.log(anything) with runtime printing.
@reason-native/pastel: Terminal highlighting with support for nesting and style propagation.
refmterr: Utility for extracting structure from unstructured ocaml compiler errors, and displaying them.
@reason-native/file-context-printer: Utility for displaying snippets of files on the command line.
@reason-native/pastel-console: To be used in
devDependencies. Enhances
console with colors (not yet released)
Inside of this repo, there are several packages inside the
src directory that
are to be individually released when their APIs are sufficiently stable.
Consult the docs for getting started with each package.
esy install and
esy build
esy x ExecutableName.exe
The packages in reason-native adhere to semantic versioning. Notably we do not consider changes that may induce warning 9 errors (such as adding new fields to records) to be breaking changes. Consequently minor version upgrades may cause warning 9 errors.
reason-native is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.