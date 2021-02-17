Reason Native

Testing, printing, coloring, and other tools to effectively write native Reason code.

@reason-native/rely : Native Jest style API.

@reason-native/console : A web-influenced polymorphic console API for native Console.log(anything) with runtime printing.

@reason-native/pastel : Terminal highlighting with support for nesting and style propagation.

refmterr : Utility for extracting structure from unstructured ocaml compiler errors, and displaying them.

@reason-native/file-context-printer : Utility for displaying snippets of files on the command line.

@reason-native/pastel-console : To be used in devDependencies . Enhances console with colors (not yet released)

Inside of this repo, there are several packages inside the src directory that are to be individually released when their APIs are sufficiently stable. Consult the docs for getting started with each package.

Contributing

install esy (https://esy.sh/)

run esy install and esy build

and test executables are currently defined in the respective .json files for each repository, to run them run esy x ExecutableName.exe

Look for Github issues tagged "good first issue".

Breaking changes

The packages in reason-native adhere to semantic versioning. Notably we do not consider changes that may induce warning 9 errors (such as adding new fields to records) to be breaking changes. Consequently minor version upgrades may cause warning 9 errors.

License

reason-native is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.