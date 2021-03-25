Accessible, customizable, delightful date & time pickers for @material-ui/core
See #2157 for more details
Note that this package requires
@material-ui/core v4. It will not work with the old v3. Please read the migration guide if you are updating from v2
// via npm
npm i @material-ui/pickers
// via yarn
yarn add @material-ui/pickers
Here is instruction of how to get started with
@material-ui/pickers.
Check out the documentation website
Changelog available here
For information about how to contribute, see the CONTRIBUTING file.
The project is licensed under the terms of MIT license